Letoya Makhene Signs Record Deal With Ntethe Global Effect to Mark Return to Music, Teases New Song
- Letoya Makhene recently signed a deal with a record label called Ntethe Global Effect
- The actress is set to make her return to the music scene and even teased a new song to get her supporters ready for the magic
- Followers showed love and congratulated Letoya on her new deal, and looked forward to her new music
Letoya Makhene is set to mark her comeback to the music industry after penning a record deal with Ntethe Global Effect.
Letoya Makhene to make musical comeback
When things seemed to be falling apart for Letoya Makhene, they appeared to have fallen into place.
After the former Generations actress' marital woes became front-page news, she seems to have used her pain to reignite her passion for music, and she never looked back.
Taking to her Instagram page, the singer shared a press release announcing her record label signing to Ntethe Global Effect as she officially marks her return to the music scene, saying she was excited about the partnership:
"It's great to finally get back to doing what I was born to do and work with a team of professionals whose goals align with mine. I believe Ntethe Global Effect will take my music and brand to the next level."
Not only that, but the actress also shared a snippet of an unknown song as she prepares for the release of her upcoming album:
Mzansi shows love to Letoya Makhene
Fans are excited for Letoya's comeback and celebrated her new signing:
mpho_wa_badimo said:
"Mommy is cooking!'
dannymdluli was excited:
"It’s about time! Super excited!"
matshidisomgudlwa congratulated Letoya:
"Congratulations, my love."
teebowtshabalala_ cheered Letoya on:
"Congratulations, Ousi waka!"
ntethe_global_effect wrote:
"Welcome home!"
samanthapeo1 hyped Letoya up:
"Yaaas! Rising like a phoenix! Go, my love! Amazing!"
Letoya Makhene's wife files for divorce
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Letoya Makhene's marital woes after the singer's wife, Lebohang Keswa filed for divorce.
This was after Lebo shared the messy details behind their rocky marriage, leading to the decision to call it quits once and for all.
