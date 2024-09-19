The Zimbabwean singer and songwriter Sha Sha recently shared some behind-the-scenes shots of her new music video

The Tender Love hitmaker also announced on her Twitter (X) page that she will be dropping on Friday, 27 September 2024

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the announcement

Sha Sha is set to drop new music soon. Image: @zikhiphani, @snl24

The BET Award winner and singer Sha Sha recently shared the exciting news with her fans and followers.

Sha Sha shares behind-the-scenes shots of her new music video

The Zimbabwean singer and songwriter Sha Sha recently made an announcement on social media regarding her new song, in which she collaborated with Amapiano music producer and DJ Kelvin Momo.

The 30-year-old star shared some behind-the-scenes shots of her upcoming music video, which she announced would drop on Friday, 27 September 2024, on her Twitter (X) page.

She wrote:

"Hello lovely’s 🥰, go ahead and pre-save Ndawana ft @kelvinmomo_ and @sykes_sa dropping on the 27th of September this year 💀😂 . Click the link on my bio much love."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sha Sha's post

After the singer shared the announcement on her social media page, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@thuthukanimty wrote:

"I can't wait to jam on Ndawana."

@djollah_7 commented:

"I can’t wait for the hit."

@Petro_lk6 responded:

"As we speak @ShaShaOfficial_ we are waiting while tuning into your best songs, please come back and save Amapiano and Music as well."

@GiftGrezelda mentioned:

"This is gonna be a December hit, I just know it."

@_praise29 replied:

"Hi ShaSha. It's very unfortunate that I had to make it public that you're not my type."

@nikochimbaira1 reacted:

"The Amapiano queen."

