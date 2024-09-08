Big Zulu cut a picture of enthusiasm after recently dropping his anticipated diss track, 200 Bars

The Bergville rapper took to his socials to assess the state of SA's rap game after its release

Interested fans were quick to head to Big Zulu's mentions to make their thoughts known

A chuffed Big Zulu asked fans whether diss tracks helped to revive SA hip-hop after his '200 Bars'. Images: @BigZulu_ZN

Source: Twitter

Mzansi rapper Big Zulu is smiling as he racks up views after releasing his anticipated 200 Bars diss track on Friday.

The offering is a follow-up to his acclaimed 150 Bars (Ke Hip Hop Dawg), which he dropped on 22 August 2022.

Big Zulu quizzes SA about state of hip-hop

However, the song, for which Big Zulu also released an official music video, arrived to mixed reviews from hip-hop heads.

In it, as with his other beef songs, which notably include his prelude diss 100 Bars, the Bergville-born spitter goes after the game in its entirety.

He fires shots at everyone from rappers Nasty C, K.O., Kwesta, and Cassper Nyovest and reserves special mention for Emtee and Duncan.

While Emtee has reserved his rebuttals to weak online posts, Duncan, on the other hand, dropped his own diss the same day, titled After Tears, tearing into his counterpart.

Since then, Big Zulu has gone on a post-track release mission, taking to social media to pick his fans' brains.

He posted to X on Saturday:

"OK, SA. Ningicelile ukuthi ngenze '200 Bars' nganenzela. '200 Bars' [is] trending number 1 on YouTube [and number] three on iTunes. Naba no 'After Tears' baphumile. We're enjoying hip-hop. Umbuzo uthi inkinga ikuphi nge hip-hop? Ama artist angakhiphi zona noma iskhathi se hip-hop or rap asisekho? Uthini owakho umbono?"

Big Zulu says he delivered what fans had asked for with the release of 200 Bars. He tells them the song was churning out healthy numbers on YouTube and iTunes. He also gives a nod to Duncan's After Tears.

He then asked what the problem was with Mzansi's hip-hop industry. He also asks if rappers should periodically release disses or whether fans think it's not worthwhile.

Hip-hop heads chimed in

Some fans opined that Big Zulu revived the game with his drops, while others said competing genres such as Amapiano overshadowed it.

Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary.

@ClericMahange wrote:

"Finally, you [were] able to bring hip-hop back. My wish is [for it] to be back permanently. We are tired [of] listening to [the] same Amapiano beat."

@Simphiwe_Slice said:

"I think hip-hop artists bavele bathuswa yile Piano, baphelelwa ukuzithemba. Ithawula balilahla bona. Thina ama fans, we've always been there to support the movement."

@Unexpressed0 added:

"Duncan mopped the whole umsunu we Nkabi Records floor with your dreadlocks."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News