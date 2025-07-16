A mother's attempt to surprise her two young children with a seafood meal led to a truly entertaining encounter

The humorous interaction, showing the children's unexpected response to prawns, was captured and shared on TikTok

Social media users found the clip hilarious, praising the mom's parenting and the children's amusing awareness

A mom introduced prawns to her two toddlers, and their reaction entertained online users. Image: @bohlaleandthato

Source: TikTok

A mother’s attempt to surprise her two young children with a seafood meal featuring rice, chips, and prawns led to a truly entertaining encounter.

The mom, TikTok user @bohlaleandthato, shared the clip on the streaming platform, where it gained massive numbers of views and nearly 2K comments from entertained social media users.

The clip starts with the mom telling her two toddlers, a four-year-old girl and her little brother, to close their eyes before revealing the seafood plate. Upon seeing the meal, the girl immediately voiced her strong opinion, declaring to her mother that she and her brother Thato would not be able to eat the food. Despite her mom's insistence that the meal was for all of them, and even after noticing the rice and chips alongside the prawns, the girl remained firm, stating her mom could eat it all by herself. She pointed out that the prawn had eyes and ears, completely refusing to have it.

Her little brother, however, appeared a bit torn. While surprised by the prawns, he picked up and ate one of the chips, even though he still seemed unsure about the rest of the meal. Not fully convinced, the girl then asked to see the empty food packaging. Upon seeing it, her disappointment was evident, as she told her mom that she was worried that their reaction might make them "trend on social media." The scene, filmed at home, paints a picture of genuine childhood honesty and a mom's playful parenting.

The daughter asked for something else to eat, refusing to try the chips and rice on her plate. Image: @bohlaleandthato

Source: TikTok

SA loves the toddlers

Social media users were entertained by the clip, with many commenting on how the clip made their day. The mother's parenting style also received widespread compliments for her patient and humorous approach to the situation. Many noted the son’s conflicted reaction, observing how he was tempted by the chips and the lemon, which he tried, but he seemed torn as he felt he had to stand in solidarity with his sister.

Some were amused by the little girl's awareness of potentially becoming a trend on social media, a sign of modern childhood exposure. A few men noted how guys typically don't complain, and are always eager to try new things.

User @username0902121 said:

"So, as men, we generally don’t complain, we just see what we can eat and eat quietly and leave out what we don’t like 🤣."

User @boet Thami Biyela shared:

"So, no one is going to comment about Thato trying to eat a lemon? I wonder what he thought it was going to taste like😅?"

User @Slender Maitobetsa SA🇿🇦 commented:

"Her English is the one I speak in my head before an interview, 😭once I get in, it's gone 😫."

User @Amelia added:

"Mommy, enjoy your prawns, while they don't like it when they start realising it's good, they will rob you of seafood forever! 😂🤣

User @Hlengz shared:

"I think I'm in love with the little one. He's always ready to eat, yet confused at the same time 😭❤️, and always ready to try new things."

User @Desireé Williams said:

"Thato is too clever. He's eating everything, even the lemon, so you don't give him the prawn😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about kids

A mother filmed her kids alleging that her husband was cheating with a woman named Emily from Rosebank College, sparking a huge online debate.

A mom tested her toddler's patience levels by leaving fried chicken, burgers and chips in front of her, and telling her not to touch them until she returned, and she did as told.

A little boy was caught with peanut butter in his hands, and when he was asked how he got it, he said dinosaurs took it from the kitchen to the lounge, where he found it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News