"Rich People Things": Teen Receives Brand-New Car From His Brother, Video Leaves SA Buzzing
- A heartwarming video of a teenager receiving a brand-new car has gone viral on social media, leaving many South Africans in awe
- The emotional moment captured the strong bond between the siblings as the teen was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude upon receiving the gift
- The clip has sparked a massive buzz online, with many users reacting with admiration and joy, and some even sharing their own dreams of surprising loved ones with thoughtful gifts
South Africans have been left in awe after a heartwarming video of a teenager receiving a brand-new car went viral on social media.
The clip was shared on Facebook under the handle Andile Ngcobo, which has since circulated widely online since 14 July 2025, after its release.
Teen's car gift leaves SA in disbelief
In the video, the boy was surprised with a brand-new grey Toyota, a gift that brought him to tears of joy. The emotional moment sparked a massive buzz on social media, resulting in mixed reactions.
In the video, the teen can be seen jumping up and down in disbelief the moment he realises the car is his. Before even rushing to the vehicle, he turns around and gives his brother a high five and a hug, a gesture that touched the hearts of many viewers.
He then excitedly made his way to the car after being handed the keys, which his big brother had been flaunting in the air, walking around it to take in every detail of his brand-new ride.
The car, a sleek grey Toyota, appears to be in mint condition, a dream come true for many young South Africans. The moment captured not just the gift itself, but the strong bond between the two which has been the highlight of the video for many.
Watch the wholesome clip of the big brother surprising his son with a car below:
SA reacts to man's sweet gesture for his little bro
Social media users reacted with admiration and joy, with many commenting on how rare and special it is to see such moments of generosity and love between parents and children. Others reflected on their own dreams of one day surprising a loved one with such a thoughtful gift.
The Computer Doctor said:
"Rich people things."
Mzakks Ncamiso expressed:
"SA is a movie."
Sphesihle Maphera commented:
"I wish I were that boy."
Slondiwe Kleinbooi replied:
'I literally cried, you did great boizin. Best gift ever, Happy birthday, boy."
Selloane Ramateletse stated:
"Can God bless my brother right now wherever he is hustling... God bless you for doing this. Salute! Congratulations."
Sbabalwe Khohli added:
"Well done, Andile, you're so nice to your brother."
Thango Nana simply said:
"Wishing you a happy birthday, may all your dreams come true!"
Source: Briefly News
