“A Child That’s Planned”: Mom Gifts Son New Car for 3rd Birthday, South Africans Amazed
- A mom took to social media to show how she celebrated her child who just turned three years old
- The excited lady decided to get him a kiddie car and they went to collect it at the dealership together
- The handover of the vehicle melted the hearts of the online community and many wished him a happy birthday
A local mum decided to up the wow factor. She snagged a kiddie car for her son and filmed their trip to the dealership.
Toddler shows driving skills
The moment he spotted his brand-new ride was pure magic. He hopped into the whip and flexed his driving skills in front of the cheerful salesmen.
Mom celebrates son's birthday
The mom was excited to spoil her "broke bestie" and showed the toddler love when she gave him the cool present. The wholesome clip was shared on the TikTok account @lizekamabope7.
The woman told one commenter that she paid R5,000 for the sweet ride.
Watch the TikTok video below:
The handover video quickly went viral, with netizens dropping heart emojis left and right. Many left heartfelt birthday wishes.
See some comments below:
@astramavuma said:
"The way he looks so humble he won’t get any traffic tickets this one. 😂❤️"
@PhutyTumelo posted:
"Guys a child that's planned hey. 😭😭🔥🔥"
@samukelisiwebiye8 mentioned:
"Shoutout to the guys at this garage, they are more excited than the vehicle owner. 😂"
@NKULEE stated:
"So you all can't wish this little man a happy birthday instead of asking how much. 🤔 Happy birthday nana. 🎊🎉❤️"
@Flygal joked:
"I can't show this to my son. 😭"
@Idah wrote:
"Happy birthday boyza and congratulations mommy. Oh, I know the feeling you get from spoiling your child, priceless. 🥰"
@Lala said:
"Happy birthday baby! 🥳🥳🥳 Make memories with the car."
@ThokoDube added:
"Happy happy birthday champ, iskhokho nge Mercedes Benz .🎂🥳🥰"
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za