A mom shared a video of her cute toddler doing some work at home on his ride

The video caught the attention of many social media users, who did not hesitate to share their amusement in the comment feed

Commenters noted how the new generation of moms and dads are parenting with intention, going all out for their kids

A young boy was captured working on his car using his tools. Image: @zeenhle66

A loving mom melted many hearts after showing off her son's attempt at fixing his Mercedes toy car at home.

The cute video was shared on TikTok under the mom's user handle @zeenhle66, reaching 221K views, 25K likes and almost 600K comments from Mzansi peeps who loved the boy.

The young mechanic in action

The video shows the toddler lying underneath his black Mercedes Benz AMG with the car jack and tools next to him. The car is placed on top of four tins of NAN milk to give the little man enough easy access to the bottom part of the car.

Watch the video below:

The little man steals many hearts

When the video ended, the toddler had Mzansi peeps wrapped around his little finger, and hundreds of people took to the comment section to comment on how cute he was. Some saw his future profession, while others praised his mom for the effort.

User @MmaneKhutso shared:

"The future looks bright❤️."

User @GIFTINO.11 commented:

"These kids are lucky 🤣we used to play with brick 🧱 cars. That's why sikhula sifuna amaPolo ay ama G weagon🤣."

User @Dawgie added

"😂😂😂How he's rocking that delela I activated my trust in this mechanic 🙌🏿."

User @KING JAMLUTI THE 3RD"joked:

"Can I have this mechanic workshop's address?"

User @Missey_ree came through with a suggestion:

"This would make a beautiful photo shoot."

User @ChrisMot33 added:

"Engineer in the making 🥰🥰🥰 God's blessings upon blessings."

