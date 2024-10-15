South Africans had to scoop their jaws off the ground after hearing the story of a woman who ran away from home at 17 years old to be with a boy

Her former best friend, Vennesa Mnisi, told the mind-boggling story of her mate who destroyed healthy relationships to be with a man who she only communicated with over text

Social media users pointed out that the tale had a Netflix theme to it and left their thoughts in the comments section

Vennesa Mnisi told the story of how suddenly her best friend became volatile after she announced that she was moving to Johannesburg.

Mzansi was stunned by a South African teenager's story of moving to Zimbabwe with a boy. Image: @vennesa.mnisi

Source: TikTok

Her mate, Rose, did not take the news pleasantly and wished to leave Pretoria after finding out that a boy in Jozi was interested in her.

Dad unknowingly funds daughter's trip to Zimbabwe

Vennesa Mnisi told her best friend's story of running off into the sunset with a complete stranger while abandoning her single father and little sister. Rose discovered that a man in Johannesburg was interested in her, so she pulled strings to meet him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She made her dad give her some money to buy a new phone, only for her to take a bus to meet her long-distance boyfriend. The two found a place together but soon made plans to move to Zimbabwe.

Rose manipulated her father by promising to return home if he sent her some money for a bus ticket. She did this three times before her dad stopped. The lovestruck lady and her man eventually crossed the border to Zimbabwe to start a family.

Her dad unfortunately passed on, and she never returned to bury him. Vennesa is unsure of Rose's whereabouts.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lovestruck SA lady in Zimbabwe

Social media users were rocked by the story and commented:

@Mo_ was rocked:

"Bathong, what do you mean she hasn't been home to this day?"

@dimpho_Ntjoboko asked:

"Why weren't the police involved?"

@Lulu asked:

"But why didn't the dad come to this side so you can take him to 'Proverb', who would then lead them to the brother and, subsequently, Rose?"

@keitu.uu wondered:

"Guys, are you sure she's okay?"

@siya_dlamxx advised:

"This story must be showcased on Netflix."

@senah_nandah was amazed:

"Haibo, this is serious mos."

@K🌙 suggested:

"This should be documented for real; we should be watching this on Netflix."

Zimbabwean couple show what love looks like

Briefly news also reported that a Zimbabwean couple living in Mzansi showed off their beautiful romantic relationship on TikTok. The lovebirds made an excellent impression on those seeking a great romantic connection.

The couple bathe each other and take care of each other’s needs.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News