Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he is grateful for his time at the PSL champions

The coach spent 11 years at the Sundowns before his shock dismissal on Tuesday, 10 December 2024

Local football fans praised Mngqithi on social media, saying Sundowns made a mistake in their decision to dismiss the coach

Outgoing Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he was grateful to the PSL champions and refused to speak negatively about Masandawana after his sacking.

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso replaced Mngqithi, who spent 11 years at Sundowns, where he won 14 major titles.

Manqoba Mngqithi said he has no regrets after being dismissed at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Masandawana.

Mngqithi held many coaching roles at Sundowns and was only promoted to head coach at the start of the 2024/2025 season before Cardoso replaced him.

Manqoba Mngqithi refuses to speak negatively about Mamelodi Sundowns

Mngqithi spoke to journalist Robert Marawa in the tweet below:

While speaking on Robert Marawa on Radio947, Mngqithi said he enjoyed his time at the PSL champions, who felt the coach produced unsatisfactory results in the CAF Champions League.

Mngqithi said:

"I've been in this merry-go-around of being a head coach, in and out, but I want to be grateful for what Sundowns has done for me over the years. I don't want to be that kind of a guy when the relationship ends to be overly negative because I enjoyed every moment I had at the club with different coaches."

Fans will miss Mngqithi

Local football fans said on social media that they would miss Mngqithi as they felt Sundowns made a mistake.

Memer Ke Mbappe is sad:

"We will miss him."

Luka Fx is a fan of Mngqithi:

"He's better than the overrated Nabi."

Memer Ke Mbappe admires Mngqithi:

"They can hire their favourite coaches, but Manqoba is the best. He has won our hearts."

Wale Sundawana prasied Mngqithi

"I'm proud coach Manqoba gave an opportunity to young players like Khoza, Kutlwano and Mabena."

Nthabi Machubene hopes for the best:

"Professionalism and maturity at its best. Good luck in your next encounter."

