Bafana Bafana celebrated their 2-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025, by singing and dancing in the dressing room

The side were overjoyed as they opened a five-point gap at the top of their qualifying group for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Local football fans reacted on social media to show pride in the side that has stepped closer to a place in the 2026 tournament

Following their 2-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025, Bafana Bafana players celebrated in the dressing room by singing and dancing the night away.

After the win, Bafana are now close to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification after opening a five-point gap atop their qualifying group with four mathes left.

Bafana stars Lyle Foster and Relebohile Mofokeng both scored for the national side during the March World Cup qualifiers. Image: lyle.foster17/Instagram and CAF_Online/Twitter.

Coach Hugo Broos’ side secured the 2-0 victory through goals from Lyle Foster and Jayden Adams, while it followed a convincing win over Lesotho on Friday, 21 March.

Bafana Bafana are in a good mood after securing six points

Watch Bafana's celebration in the video below:

Followng the results against Benin and Lesotho, Bafana have claimed six points and continued their impressive run of 18 matches unbeaten, which they celebrated on Instagram.

Mzansi’s finest impressed local fans with their performances on the field, while the side will resume World Cup qualification in September when they take on Lesotho and Nigera.

Despite their lead on top of the group, the side might be hampered by a point deduction after fielding a suspended Tebogo Mokoena against Lesotho on Friday, 21 March.

Bafana confirmed their victory over Benin on Twitter (X):

Bafana face an anxious wait over possible point deduction

Lesotho has officially made a complaint against Bafana, while group rivals Nigeria have reportedly followed suit.

If Bafana are punished, the three points they earned for beating Lesotho will be awarded to their opponents and Mzansi legend Brian Baloyi has criticised the side for Mokoena’s selection.

A three-point deduction will reduce Bafana’s lead to two points, putting them closer to teams such as Nigeria, Benin and Rwanda.

Bafana Bafana landed in Mzansi after beating Benin in Ivory Coast. Image: BafanaBafana.

Fans celebrate Bafana’s victory

Local football fans celebrated Bafana’s victory on social media and have backed the side to secure their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Deepthierry is happy:

“Congratulations to the boys.”

Tumelo_mmaditona was singing along:

“No DNA, just RSA.”

Mphathi2024 backs Bafana:

“Well done boyz.”

Tiwe Putin is proud:

“We are the South.”

Nkosinathi NattyNyc Mkhwanazi admires Bafana:

“They are the most ball-playing country in Africa right now and they don't negotiate about it anymore. They go to every game to do their thing. To prepare for AFCON and possibly the World Cup. They must arrange friendly games against England and Belgium, we want to see something and they will get a chance to improve tactically and learn the importance of positioning. Mbatha for one needs to improve his positioning and passing.”

Sakumzi Khungekile is a fan:

“Keep up the good work boys. We are proud of you.”

Ronewa Lethole is excited:

“South Africa vs Nigeria in September, the internet will explode.”

Hagin Hluli Chauke praised Hugo Broos:

“18 games unbeaten. Thank God Hugo Broos doesn't entertain anyone's opinions in his selection. He came here to do his job, salute to the old man.”

Thabiso GQ said the PSL is the best:

“Regardless of what anyone says the PSL is the biggest league in Africa and Bafana Bafana is proving that. Look at the players that represent Bafana Bafana, 90% of them are playing in the PSL.”

Boitumelo Setholow II cannot wait for more action:

“Well done boys. Now it's time to resume matters on domestic football starting with the three points Golden Arrows is taking from Chiefs this weekend.”

Nigeria coach opens up about Tebogo Mokoena saga

