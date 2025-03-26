Brian Baloyi criticizes Safa for failing to notice Teboho Mokoena’s suspension

Baloyi demands that someone within Safa be held responsible for the mistake

Despite the controversy, Baloyi remains optimistic about Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualification

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has expressed outrage over the South African Football Association's (Safa) failure to notice that Teboho Mokoena was ineligible to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has expressed outrage over the Safa's failure to notice that Teboho Mokoena was ineligible to play against Lesotho.



Safa's Administrative Blunder

Brian Baloyi has criticized Safa officials for their oversight regarding Mokoena’s suspension during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder had accumulated two yellow cards in previous matches against Benin and Zimbabwe.

According to regulations, Mokoena should have served a one-match suspension during the qualifier against Lesotho on Friday, but the mistake was only discovered hours before Bafana's 2-0 win over Benin in Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Baloyi pointed out that the oversight could result in Bafana being penalized and possibly having the three points from their win over Lesotho deducted.

Accountability at Safa

Baloyi insists that someone within Safa must be held accountable for this blunder.

Speaking during the Honor event in Sandton, he remarked that if no one takes responsibility for such an error, it would reflect poorly on Safa's management.

If our management can make such schoolboy errors and no one takes accountability, it will tell us as a nation that at Safa house we are running a Mickey Mouse organisation.

Baloyi said.

He expressed his belief that for South Africa to be considered one of the top footballing nations in Africa, both players and officials must adhere to world-class standards.

Calls for Better Governance

Baloyi emphasized the importance of proper administrative oversight, especially during such crucial moments in World Cup qualification.

This is a serious issue, we are qualifying for the World Cup, the highest honour for players and nation. If we are making such errors that will cost us points, what are we saying to the young players that we expect to be world class?

He added. He further argued that heads should roll for the mishandling of Mokoena’s suspension, suggesting that such mistakes are unacceptable in an organization that aims to reach the highest levels of international football.

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has expressed outrage over the South African Football Association's (Safa) failure to notice that Teboho Mokoena was ineligible to play.Image Credit/SAFA.



Looking Ahead

Despite the controversy surrounding Mokoena’s eligibility, Baloyi remains hopeful that Bafana Bafana can secure qualification on the field.

We have four games to go, let's win all of them and then whatever happens with the Mokoena issue is irrelevant.

He stated.

However, he stressed the importance of ensuring such administrative errors are not repeated in the future to maintain the integrity of the team and the management.

Mokoena's Ineligibility Could Cost Bafana Bafana Points

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana's 2-0 victory over Lesotho could be jeopardized due to Teboho Mokoena’s ineligibility, as he had accumulated two yellow cards prior to the match.

FIFA’s potential decision to deduct points from the victory has raised concerns for South Africa’s World Cup qualification.

