Nigerian coach Eric Chelle has broken his silence on the saga involving Tebogo Mokoena that could cost Bafana Bafana three points in the race for 2026 World Cup qualification

Chelle said his players need to focus on their results to put them in a position to take advantage of the possible point deduction from their rivals

Local football fans criticised Chelle on social media, saying the former Mali coach needs to focus on the Super Eagles and not Bafana Bafana

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle said his side needs to focus on their performances so that can take advantage of the possible point deduction to Bafana Bafana.

Bafana could be deducted three points for fielding the suspended Tebogo Mokoena against Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025, which would reduce the gap over Nigeria to three.

Nigerian coach Eric Chelle, formerly of Mali, said his side needs to focus on their results. Image: Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Chelle said his side needs to focus on their own results while the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have reportedly filed a complaint to FIFA and CAF.

Eric Chelle told the Super Eagles to rise to the occasion

Chelle speaks about Bafana in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Chelle said his side needs to better their results after a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 25 March, while Bafana coach Hugo Broos remain tight lipped.

Chelle said:

“I told my players to look forward to second place. They did a great job during the ten days, and they deserve this qualification. I trust them, and if South Africa loses three points, the last game is against Rwanda, so we can pass this team, and after that, we have a game against South Africa. We will see what happens in the coming days if it is true.”

Bafana are top of their group, according to the tweet below:

Lesotho joins Nigeria in filing complaint about Bafana

While Nigeria have reportedly filed a complaint the Lesotho FA has officially reached out to authorities over Bafana’s selection of Mokoena.

Following 2-0 victories over Lesotho and Benin, Bafana are five points clear on top of the World Cup qualifying group and a point deduction would favour rivals Benin, Rwanda and Nigeria.

With four matches left to play, teams are vying for top spot which is an automatic place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup while second place would lead to a play-off match for qualification.

Midfielder Tebogo Mokoena's appearance against Lesotho for Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana side three points. Image: BafanaBafana.

Mzansi fans want Chelle to focus on the Super Eagles

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chelle should stop talking about Bafana and should focus his attention on Nigeria’s performances.

Tshino Motsaathebe said Chelle must stay out of Bafana’s business:

“He must keep his thoughts to himself. Nigeria is not even going to the World Cup, so he must worry about his job.”

Phatela P Mothapo took note:

“This issue is really interesting. It shall encourage Bafana to score goals against their opponents and collect maximum points. In September 2025, Bafana must beat both Lesotho and Nigeria. They mustn't be nice to Lesotho. I think our attackers should score at least six goals. Obviously, Bafana is going to lose three points and three goals to Lesotho. We might wait for Rwanda's game to confirm our qualifications. As a matter of fact, the 2026 World Cup is where Bafana is going.”

Oscar Cool Man Hlungwani said Chelle must focus on Nigeria:

“They must start by winning their games. If they really want to qualify, looking at other people's mistakes won't help them.”

Mzilikazi Khumalo criticised Bafana:

“It was reckless to field Mokoena, someone didn’t do their job properly. The Nigerian coach should just focus on his team and leave this matter to Lesotho.”

Sultan Sultan said Nigeria will fail:

“They won't even beat Bafana at home.”

Nigeria drop points in their push for World Cup qualification

As reported by Briefly News, Nigeria suffered a setback in their push for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 25 March 2025.

Victor Osimhen scored his third goal in two matches for Nigeria but they were held back by a late goal from Zimbabwe and the result placed them six points behind log leaders Bafana.

