WCQ: Advantage for Bafana Bafana As Super Eagles Stumble Against Zimbabwe
Bafana Bafana have been handed a huge advantage as the Super Eagles dropped points against Zimbabwe in their FIFA World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday evening.
Super Eagles took the lead through Victor Osimhen in the second half but were denied all three points after Tawanda Chirewa scored a late equaliser for the Warriors.
South Africa now sit comfortably on top of Group C with 13 points, five points ahead of Benin Republic and six point ahead of Nigeria.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
