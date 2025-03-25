Coach Hugo Broos watched his Bafana Bafana complete back-to-back 2-0 victories to open a three-point lead on top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group

Bafana defeat Benin 2-0 on Tuesday, 25 March 2025, through goals from striker Lyle Foster and midfielder Jayden Adams

Local football fans celebrated the win on social media yet still found time to ask questions about Broos' team selection

Bafana secured opened up a three-point lead on top of their World Cup qualifying group after a 2-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025.

Striker Lyle Foster and midfielder Jayden Adams made sure Bafana left Ivory Coast with an important three points and one step closer to the World Cup.

Bafna Bafana coach Hugo Broos has guided his side one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: bafanabafana.

Controversy disrupted Bafana's preparations for the match as they face a possible point deduction for the inclusion of suspended Tebogo Mokoena in their matchday squad against Lesotho.

Bafana Bafana edge past Benin

Watch Foster score against Benin in the video below:

Following the controversy, coach Hugo Broos dropped Mokoena from his starting line-up as he opted to deploy Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha in his midfield.

During the first half, Bafana had several chances to score yet poor decision left Broos and fans frustrated.

On multiple occasions, Bafana's pace broke the Benin's line but the wingers failed to find their targets in the box.

Despite the missed chances, Bafana scored from the wing after Fawaaz Basadien found Foster in the box and his scrappy strike rolled over the line in the 53rd minute.

Bafana celebrated their victory on Twitter (X):

Bafana Bafana take one step closer to the World Cup

In the second half, Broos made several changes and his substitutions combined well in the 84th minute after Adams met Oswin Appolis' great free kick with a header.

It was Adams' second goal in two matches after the Mamelodi Sundowns star scored his maiden international goal against Lesotho.

After the victory, Bafana are now three points clear on top of their World Cup qualifying group and have four matches left to play.

Coach Broos said it was important for his side to gain a positive result from the match and the Belgian would have been pleased with six points from the two qualifiers in March 2025.

Jayden Adams and Lyle Foster scored for Bafana during their 2-0 victory over Benin. Image: Bafanabafana/Twitter and Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Fans ask questions about Bafana

Despite the victory, local football fans still questioned Broos over social media as they felt the coach made mistakes with his team selection and criticised Bafana's wastefulness.

LordPiccoloSA criticised two players:

"Foster and Tau are on vacation, those chances!!!"

MARKDIDDY warned Bafana:

"Three points deduction is real."

FentseGallagher wants Broos to make better decisions:

"Bafana was ruthless against all African teams recently until the coach brought back Lyle Foster & Percy Tau. We have the second longest unbeaten run without the two foreign based players and worst part they’re occupying key positions. Hugo Broos has himself to blame."

PovertykillerB admires Basadien:

"Appreciate Basadien, Mzansi."

gala_tweets is a fan:

"Yassssss boys!"

