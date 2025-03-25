Teboho Mokoena played in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 win over Lesotho on March 21, 2025, despite accumulating two yellow cards in previous qualifiers

Lesotho failed to file a formal protest within FIFA's 24-hour window after the match

South African football fans expressed outrage over the oversight, demanding accountability from SAFA

Bafana Bafana's fielding of Teboho Mokoena in the 2025 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho could have led to a points deduction, but South Africa may avoid penalty as Lesotho missed the 24-hour protest window.

Teboho Mokoena played in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 win over Lesotho on March 21, 2025, despite accumulating two yellow cards in previous qualifiers.

Source: Twitter

Mokoena’s Suspension Controversy

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena was fielded against Lesotho on March 21, 2025, despite accumulating two yellow cards in earlier World Cup qualifying matches against Benin and Zimbabwe.

According to FIFA’s disciplinary rules, players who receive two yellow cards within separate matches must serve a one-match suspension, a penalty Mokoena seemingly bypassed. Football fans across South Africa were quick to express concern, fearing that the mistake could have far-reaching consequences for the national team’s World Cup qualification campaign.

Online outrage spread as many speculated that Bafana Bafana could face a points deduction, which would drastically alter the group's standings.

The 24-Hour Protest Rule

However, Lesotho’s window to lodge a formal protest has already closed.

Under FIFA’s regulations, teams have 24 hours from the match's conclusion to file an official complaint regarding player eligibility.

Despite the incident potentially being in violation of the rules, Lesotho did not submit a protest within this period.

Social media discussions were rife with mixed reactions. While some fans demanded harsh consequences, others were more optimistic, noting that the failure to protest within the required timeframe might save Bafana from sanctions.

As one Twitter user, Mr Havoc, noted:

Points won't be deducted. Lesotho's 24-hour lapse means they're out of time to challenge this.

Despite the relief, fans and pundits alike have urged SAFA (South African Football Association) to ensure that such an oversight never happens again.Image Credit/SAFA.

Source: UGC

What Happens Next for Bafana Bafana?

It appears that Bafana Bafana may have dodged a major bullet.

Without the formal protest lodged by Lesotho within the stipulated 24 hours, the issue may be considered closed, and no points deduction will follow.

However, this does not entirely rule out other consequences, such as a potential fine from FIFA or CAF (the Confederation of African Football). Despite the relief, fans and pundits alike have urged SAFA (South African Football Association) to ensure that such an oversight never happens again.

One user, Chris Excell, voiced frustration:

If this mistake is true, heads must roll at SAFA. From Danny Jordaan to the cleaners, everyone involved should be fired!”

Lessons Learned

While the possible legal reprieve could save South Africa from the devastating blow of losing points, the incident has served as a stark reminder of the importance of following regulations to the letter.

