Hugo Broos Names Sundowns Star Who Might Miss Benin Clash in WCQ, Explains Why

Hugo Broos has named the Premier Soccer League star who could miss Bafana Bafana's next match in the World Cup qualifiers against the Benin Republic

The Belgian tactician also explained why the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder might miss the tie despite having a good game against Lesotho on Friday

The Bafana Bafana boss also shared his thoughts on Percy Tau's performance on his return to the team

South Africa national team head coach Hugo Broos has named the Mamelodi Sundowns star who might miss Bafana Bafana's next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Benin Republic on Tuesday evening.

Bafana Bafana claimed all three points against Lesotho on Friday evening with a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams.

Broos' side are now top of Group C with 10 points, while Benin occupy the second spot with eight points. A win for Bafana Bafana against the Cheetahs could solidify their place on top of the group.

Broos explains why Mokoena might miss Benin clash

According to Afrik-Foot, Broos claimed that Teboho Mokoena might miss Bafana Bafana's clash against the Cheetahs next week.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was one of the best players in South Africa's win over Lesotho on Friday and has been efficient for his club side this season.

"The outcome of certain moments is important to consider. On Tuesday, we face another tough match, and we plan to give some players, like Teboho, a bit of rest since he’s played every game for Sundowns this season," the Belgian coach explained.

"It’s a bit of a reality check, which is why we haven’t rotated him or other players yet. So, we’ll give him some recovery time to fully prepare for next Tuesday."

The former Club Brugge manager also spoke about Percy Tau's performance after making a return against the Crocodiles.

"First and foremost, as I’ve said before, we couldn’t be satisfied with Percy’s performances in the previous matches. That wasn’t the level we expect from him," the Bafana Bafana coach remarked.

"But today, you could see he had an outstanding game, and he worked hard—really hard! That’s the result of him getting back into his rhythm. When you don’t have those regular matches, it’s tough to reach that level.

"I’m confident that as he continues to play more, especially in Qatar, we’ll see the best of Percy again.

"Of course, there’s always room for improvement, and I’ll be honest about that. But overall, I’m very pleased with his performance today because he put in so much effort for the team."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News