Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng scored on his first start for Bafana Bafana as they climbed to the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier group after a 2-0 win over Lesotho.

A capacity crowd at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday, 21 March 2025, saw Bafana claim top spot after their victory and Rwanda's 2-0 defeat to Nigeria.

Jayden Adams and Relebohile Mofokeng both registered their first goals for Bafana Bafana against Lesotho.

Both goals were scored in the second half, after Bafana failed to convert multiple chances before the interval, leaving fans a bit concerned that they could drop points.

Bafana Bafana turned on the heat in the second half against Lesotho

Watch Mofokeng's opener in the video below:

On the hour mark, Elias Mokwana danced his way through the Lesotho defence before finding an unmarked Mofokeng who finished coolly to register his first international goal.

The Pirates winger, who scored a recently scored a brace against Mamelodi Sundowns, was a bright spark on his maiden start, and was a constant threat throughout the match.

Following Mofokeng's opener, Bafana needed just four minutes to celebrate again after Jayden Adams scored his first goal for Bafana.

Watch Adams score his first Bafana in the video below:

Bafana tops qualifier group

Adams, who was recalled to the squad by Hugo Broos, scored after his initial shot was blocked as Bafana took one step closer to the World Cup to be held in North America.

Coach Broos would have been pleased with the result yet there was concern after the side failed to convert chances in the first half.

Striker Lyle Foster unfortunately hit the post twice with one shot in the second half while Mofokeng and Adams both should done better with efforts in the match.

The coach might have a few decisions ahead of their crucial clash against Benin on Tuesday, 25 March, while they will be keeping an eye on a resurgent Nigeria.

Bafana Bafana are now top of their World Cup qualifier group after beating Lesotho.

Fans praise Mofokeng

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Mofokeng, while some questioned Broos' starting line-up.

TumeloRICCADO missed one player:

"We are feeling Themba Zwane's absence today."

FKolobe_Malepe asked questions:

"Why did coach call Tau? Appolis had a hattrick of assists in our previous encounter. And that Mokwana guy is not make sure at all. Rele is our lifeline."

HlelaniZondo admires Mofokeng:

"Rele is special."

twintshego_ was impressed:

"This is the Bafana Bafana we love to see."

llutladi wants a PSL star to take note:

"I've said it many times that Mdu Shaba of Chiefs must watch how Mofokeng buried those types of chances. Always calm on those positions."

