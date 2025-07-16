Dr Kaizer Motaung honoured with second doctorate from Wits University, recognised for his impact on South African sport

Motaung reflected on founding Amakhosi in the 1970 and shared his journey from Atlanta Chiefs star to building one of Africa’s biggest clubs

With a net worth over R1 billion, Motaung’s empire goes far beyond football into business ventures, including Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs founder and chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung, was recently honoured with his second doctorate by Wits University. He was recognised for his contributions to sports and society in South Africa.

The honorary doctorate was conferred on him as part of the institution's July graduation ceremonies, in an event held on the 15th.

Dr Kaizer Motaung Honoured With Second Doctorate by Wits for Role in Sport and Society

Motaung was grateful that the graduation was taking place during the Mandela Month of July. He reminded everyone that Nelson Mandela was a student at Wits and said he was humbled to accept the honour three days before South Africa celebrates Mandela Day.

Dr Motaung founded Amakhosi in the 70s

Dr Motaung also spoke vividly about his decades-long journey in football and leadership, detailing how he established Amakhosi in the 1970s to its present status as the Glamour Boys of South African football.

He thanked his wife, whom he proudly called his rock. He also appreciated the Amakhosi faithful for their loyalty, passion, and dedication.

Dr Motaung received his first honour in 2022, a Doctor of Social Sciences, from the University of Cape Town.

He was born on October 16, 1944, in Soweto, Johannesburg. His career began as a player, where he gained international recognition playing for the Atlanta Chiefs in the United States.

Upon returning to South Africa in 1970, he founded Kaizer Chiefs, a club that has grown into one of Africa’s most successful and beloved football teams.

The rise of Kaizer Chiefs

Motaung’s vision for Kaizer Chiefs was clear from the start: to create a professional club that could compete at the highest levels. Under his leadership, the club has won multiple league titles and major trophies, cementing its place as a football powerhouse.

The team boasts a massive following, leading to lucrative sponsorship deals and a thriving brand that generates millions annually.

Motaung's business ventures and wealth accumulation

Beyond football, Motaung has established himself as a savvy businessman. He founded Kaizer Investment Holdings in 1996, diversifying his financial portfolio beyond sports. His company, Kaimot Investments, specialises in asset management, further boosting his wealth.

Motaung’s business acumen has helped secure sponsorship deals for Kaizer Chiefs with major brands like Vodacom, Toyota, and Nike. These partnerships have significantly contributed to his financial success, making him one of the wealthiest figures in South African football.

Dr. Kaizer Motaung’s net worth

As of recent estimates, Dr. Kaizer Motaung’s net worth is believed to be around $60 million (over R1 billion). His wealth comes from multiple revenue streams, including:

The success of Kaizer Chiefs

Lucrative sponsorship deals

Property investments

Various business ventures

Motaung's financial influence extends beyond sports, as he is regarded as one of South Africa’s most successful entrepreneurs.

Dr Kaizer Motaung Honoured With Second Doctorate by Wits for Role in Sport and Society

Dr. Kaizer Motaung overcomes challenges to secure Kaizer Chiefs village

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs chairman, Dr. Kaizer Motaung, faced significant challenges in acquiring the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, describing the process as "not a pleasant acquisition."

Despite the obstacles, including potential legal, financial, or bureaucratic issues, Motaung's vision for a world-class facility was realized.

