South African philanthropist Rachel Kolisi claps back at trolls who made mean comments under her recent post

The entrepreneur gave a cheeky response to the people who had a lot to say about her looks, calling her spoiled

Amid the trolling, Rachel took the opportunity to promote her most recent published work

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Rachel Kolisi responds to trolls who commented negatively to her looks. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Some trolls really tried it with Rachel Kolisi; however, she remains unshaken. In recent Instagram stories, the philanthropist and published author acknowledged some trolls who went after her looks.

Rachel took a screenshot of the two negative comments from users, who called her spoiled and unkept, saying she is using tactics to sell her books.

“Spoilt girl ruins lives. Needs book sales,” one user said. Another troll commented on her looks, saying, “She has so many issues, and why is she always unkept?”

Rachel Kolisi claps back at haters

In a cheeky clap back, Kolisi laughed at the hate, saying if they thought she looked crusty, then they would probably lose it if they saw how she looked while reading their comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“They'd hate to see me today,” she replied, implying that she looked worse at that time.

In the next slide, Rachel cheekily reacted with a selfie, seemingly proving the haters wrong. “Spoilt, issues and unkept. PS: Please buy my books,” she laughed.

Rachel Kolisi had responded to the nasty comments from trolls. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

It would not be the first time that Rachel clapped back at trolls. When people eventually got tired of her uplifting posts, they told her to move on. However, she did the opposite. When she was called “Siya Kolisi's wife,” Rachel clapped back at the stranger at the supermarket, saying, ‘‘Nope, my name is Rachel, it’s nice to meet you,” she wrote.

She further schooled people who have a problem with her not reverting to her maiden name: “What is really important for me is to create stability for my children in two years, after they have moved five times, three times in schools and twice overseas. It was the most unstable, insane years of their lives, plus their parents got divorced on top of that.

“Stability not just for my children, but for myself and for the people around me. Was a surname change desperately needed at the time? No. Will I do it eventually? I don’t know. Why is the public so intrigued by this? I have no idea. But for now, I’m Rachel Kolisi, and I’m very proud to be Rachel Kolisi,” she remained firm.

Rachel shares post-surgery video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rachel Kolisi shared a new health update after recently undergoing unexpected surgery

She posted a “proof of life” video on her Instagram Stories to reassure supporters and apologised for sharing a hospital photo that made her condition appear more dramatic than it was

Rachel Kolisi shared an Instagram reel documenting parts of her healing journey and included a glimpse of her surgery wound. "I had a shoulder operation on Monday," she wrote and included a photo.

Source: Briefly News