Gogo Maweni's before-and-after photos went viral after an X user compared her weight-loss transformation to an AI-generated makeover

Fans praised the traditional healer's slimmer look, while others couldn't resist cracking jokes about artificial intelligence

The post sparked hilarious reactions, with social media users joking that AI had worked overtime on Maweni's new appearance

Gogo Maweni's before-and-after photos sparked a wave of AI jokes online. Image: Gogo Maweni

Source: TikTok

Gogo Maweni is trending after an X user shared a side-by-side collage comparing an older photo of the reality TV star and traditional healer with a recent glamorous portrait. While many admired her dramatic weight-loss transformation, others turned the post into a comedy show by joking that artificial intelligence deserved the credit.

Viral post leaves Mzansi entertained

Popular X user @realnorma_kay shared the comparison with the cheeky caption:

"Gogo Maweni Before and after losing weight and learning how to use AI."

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The playful jab quickly caught attention, with hundreds of users weighing in.

Another post by @Samora_RSA added fuel to the conversation by sharing a photo of a weighing scale showing 148.82kg alongside the caption:

"I thought women love to be fat... it's not called chubby/plus-size."

See the viral photos in the X post below:

Fans roast the AI makeover

The comment section quickly filled with hilarious reactions as social media users poked fun at the edited-looking portrait while acknowledging Maweni's noticeable transformation.

@ilovezizo_ wrote:

"And learning how to use AI is diabolical."

@MsHLayisani24 added:

"She said AI or nothing."

More users join the jokes

Fans flooded X with hilarious reactions to Gogo Maweni's viral transformation. Image: Gogo Maweni

Source: UGC

Other X users kept the laughs coming with witty one-liners.

@King_R3000 joked:

"Bazokuthakatha need AI soon."

@Goetsimang4 wrote:

"F2 is AI 😆🤣."

@khayey_saint commented:

"Lol she sending thunder your way tonight 😭😭"

@Triciakoki added:

"AI is crazy."

Whether people were applauding Gogo Maweni's slimmer figure or laughing at the AI comparisons, one thing is clear—the viral post had social media thoroughly entertained. As the jokes continued rolling in, the traditional healer once again found herself at the centre of another lively online conversation.

Distorted hand sparks AI editing debate

Recently Briefly News reported that Reality TV star Gogo Maweni once again found herself trending after sharing a photo that many social media users believed had been heavily edited with AI. While the image showed off her slimmer figure, fans quickly zoomed in on what they called a distorted-looking hand, with some saying it was the biggest clue that the picture had been digitally altered.

The viral post reignited discussions about AI-edited celebrity photos, especially as Maweni has previously faced similar accusations over images that critics claimed made her look unrecognisable.

Source: Briefly News