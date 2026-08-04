South African influencer Sarah Langa launched her interior design studio, Sarah Langa Interiors, with a focus on African-inspired living spaces

The studio made its public debut at Decorex Joburg 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre, where Sarah also joined panel discussions on African design

A standout piece, the Umshanelo Chair, drew major attention for its reimagining of a traditional African grass broom as a contemporary furniture piece

Sarah Langa began a new chapter. Image: sarahlanga

Source: Instagram

South African fashion and lifestyle influencer Sarah Langa has stepped into a bold new creative chapter, unveiling Sarah Langa Interiors — a full-service interior design studio rooted in African heritage, locally crafted furniture and contemporary living. The launch marks a significant expansion of her brand beyond the fashion and travel worlds she's long been known for.

The studio made its first public appearance at Decorex Joburg 2026, South Africa's premier décor and design exhibition held at the Sandton Convention Centre. Across four days, Sarah gave visitors a taste of her design philosophy and participated in panel discussions centred on African creativity, purposeful living and the future of design on the continent.

Sarah Langa Interiors opens in Kramerville

Her studio is permanently based at 12C Kramer Road in Kramerville, Johannesburg, a neighbourhood with a well-established reputation as a hub for South Africa's design industry. The space brings together furniture, décor, original artwork and bespoke styling services, with a clear commitment to spotlighting African talent through partnerships with local artists, designers and manufacturers.

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Sarah described interior design as yet another medium for storytelling, saying her aim is to craft spaces that mirror the personalities of the people who inhabit them whilst honouring Africa's rich artistic traditions and skilled craftsmanship.

The Umshanelo Chair takes centre stage

Among the pieces shown at Decorex, the Umshanelo Chair emerged as the most talked-about creation. Inspired by the traditional African grass broom — a household staple found in homes across South Africa — the chair reimagines a familiar cultural object through a contemporary design lens, using natural grass to celebrate texture, functionality and indigenous craft.

The piece captures the studio's core creative belief: that everyday cultural symbols carry enough depth and beauty to be transformed into enduring design statements without stripping away their original meaning.

Visitors to the exhibition encountered interiors that balanced elegance with comfort, with locally produced pieces placed at the heart of every arrangement. Rather than chasing short-lived trends, Sarah's approach leans into sustainability, cultural identity and the kind of skilled workmanship that takes time to master.

Sarah Langa launched an interior design studio. Image: sarahlanga

Source: Instagram

Sarah Langa makes international runway debut

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sarah Langa made her international runway debut.

South Africans took to X to congratulate the Wits graduate and businesswoman, who looked stunning.

Source: Briefly News