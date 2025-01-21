Model Sarah Langa recently made headlines when she made her international runway debut

Photos of the influencer's runway debut went viral on social media on Monday, 20 January

South Africans took to X to congratulate the Wits graduate and businesswoman, who looked stunning

Sarah Langa makes her international runway debut.

Popular influencer and model Sarah Langa recently made her international runway debut.

Langa's runaway debut comes a few weeks after she was spotted wearing a bracelet with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's name.

Langa and Feinberg-Mngomezulu sparked a dating romance and received of a lot attention on social media.

Popular social media channel @fashionmoements shared photos of Langa's international runway debut

on Monday, 20 January.

Langa also took to her Instagram account to thank Rich Mnisi for giving her the opportunity. She wrote:

"Walking my first international runway felt like a dream turned into reality. I had the incredible honor of debuting for the iconic @rich_mnisi at Harbin Fashion Week in China, a city where art, fashion, and culture collide in such a unique way."

"I spent the week collaborating with visionary designers and brands, soaking in every detail of their creative storytelling, and witnessing shows that pushed the boundaries of design and innovation."

"Endless gratitude to my agency, @anotherzero.africa and @therichmnisi, for believing in me and opening this door to such an unforgettable chapter in my journey. Here’s to growth, artistry, and taking steps—literally and figuratively—towards even greater horizons," concluded the model.

South Africans congratulate her

@Eric_Thatboy replied:

"I think she made her runway debut 5 days ago. She was walking for Edytajermacz."

@seithati_s responded:

"She is super gorgeous."

@LaviniaEngel replied:

"Bathong Harbin has a whole fashion week. I’m so shook! Why didn’t they have this when we were there? Bathong Harbin has a whole fash."

@KabeloModipa said:

"Yoh She’s Gorgeous."

Sarah Langa makes international runway debut, SA is impressed: "She's super gorgeous"

Sarah Langa's achievements

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Sarah Langa shared her academic achievements on social media.

The stunning influencer went viral on social media when she showed her fans how hard she worked at Wits University.

Langa shared a video on social media showing her university degrees and opened up about the challenges of getting a higher education.

