“Gosh, I Love Her”: Mzansi Stans Girl Singing Popular SA Song Word-for-Word
- There’s currently a trend online where South Africans are lip-syncing to old Urban Rush music on TikTok
- The songs are catchy and fun to sing along to, and content creators get to generate a lot of views by hopping on the trend
- A little girl wowed Mzansi when she went viral on social media for her lively performance that social media users adored
An adorable lip-syncing performance of a young Mzansi girl moved South Africans.
The youngster vibrantly showed off her colourful personality while singing along to the catchy song.
Mzansi stans girl singing popular SA song word-for-word
Urban Rush was a Xhosa musician who produced catchy lyrics to gqom songs in the early 2010s. South Africans have been vibing to catchy songs with electrifying beats.
The gqom tracks resurfaced on TikTok last year after a creator started using them in her cooking videos. A viral trend using some of the songs is that Mzansi is in a chokehold.
A young girl wowed the internet when she hopped on the popular lip-syncing trend and won many hearts. Her cute and vibrant personality shone as she sang along to the Xhosa song.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi wowed by girl singing popular song word-for-word
Social media users made it known that Urban Rush is still relevant and commented on the little girl’s performance:
@Sinazo jafta said:
“Urban Rush’s little model.”
@tshepang sefalafala Aka lelo was amazed:
“No, man, this must get a million likes. Do you all agree?”
@Amyoli Bam was moved:
“Gosh, I love her.”
@lisa_somlata complimented the little girl:
“Aww, she is so adorable.”
@Nalediii🤍 said:
“I have never smiled like this; this is cute.”
@Mjazow.w commented:
“She knows the lyrics.”
@Nangamso wrote:
“Yes, wena Sofia the first.”
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za