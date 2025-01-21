Global site navigation

“Gosh, I Love Her”: Mzansi Stans Girl Singing Popular SA Song Word-for-Word
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • There’s currently a trend online where South Africans are lip-syncing to old Urban Rush music on TikTok
  • The songs are catchy and fun to sing along to, and content creators get to generate a lot of views by hopping on the trend 
  • A little girl wowed Mzansi when she went viral on social media for her lively performance that social media users adored 

An adorable lip-syncing performance of a young Mzansi girl moved South Africans.

Mzansi moved by little girl's performance
A little girl stole SA hearts when she hopped on a viral TikTok trend. Image: @milani_xametshata
Source: TikTok

The youngster vibrantly showed off her colourful personality while singing along to the catchy song.

Mzansi stans girl singing popular SA song word-for-word

Urban Rush was a Xhosa musician who produced catchy lyrics to gqom songs in the early 2010s. South Africans have been vibing to catchy songs with electrifying beats.

The gqom tracks resurfaced on TikTok last year after a creator started using them in her cooking videos. A viral trend using some of the songs is that Mzansi is in a chokehold.

A young girl wowed the internet when she hopped on the popular lip-syncing trend and won many hearts. Her cute and vibrant personality shone as she sang along to the Xhosa song.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by girl singing popular song word-for-word

Little girl jumps on TikTok trend
South Africans were warmed by a little girl's performance. Image: @milani_xametshata
Source: TikTok

Social media users made it known that Urban Rush is still relevant and commented on the little girl’s performance:

@Sinazo jafta said:

“Urban Rush’s little model.”

@tshepang sefalafala Aka lelo was amazed:

“No, man, this must get a million likes. Do you all agree?”

@Amyoli Bam was moved:

“Gosh, I love her.”

@lisa_somlata complimented the little girl:

“Aww, she is so adorable.”

@Nalediii🤍 said:

“I have never smiled like this; this is cute.”

@Mjazow.w commented:

“She knows the lyrics.”

@Nangamso wrote:

“Yes, wena Sofia the first.”

