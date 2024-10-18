A laid-back assistant teacher hilariously busted his learners sending each other love letters in class

The funny put the young ones on blast and read the letters between two lovers in front of the class and for his TikTok friends

Social media users were floored by the way the two lovebirds communicated their feelings

An assistant teacher shared a sweet yet hilarious moment between two grade 5 learners in his class who could not hide their feelings for one another.

Mzansi was floored by a viral TikTok video of grade 5 learners expressing themselves in a series of love letters.

The lovebirds expressed each other on paper and sent around love letters that their teacher confiscated.

Teacher finds grade 5 learners' cute love letters

A fun and laid-back teacher busted his grade 5 lovebirds, sending each other love letters during class hours. The young ones expressed their feelings on paper and floored their classmates when their notes were read out loud.

The girl, Lethabo, asked a boy named Phenyo for some money:

"You know I like you. You are a great and beautiful person who minds things before you mind things of others. Can we meet on the ground? We are in serious love."

Phenyo promised his lady that he'd have the money by Tuesday and pay her a visit on Saturday. Lethabo asked that the letters be destroyed after her lover reads them so that nobody else could find out about their relationship:

"Break it into pieces so that nobody finds out about our love."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi floored by young lovebirds

Social media users were amazed by the young couple's love story and commented:

@Naledi ya Batswana shared her story:

"I once wrote a love letter to my crush and sent it to my friend to give him. I didn't know she was his crush. Long story short, they are married now."

@dlmn438 floored people in the comments with her story:

"I remember my mom shouting at me for a letter l wrote. l lied saying it's a song, she made me sing it."

@Vincents Marichama highlighted:

"A baddie is born."

@JoyKoziba shared:

"And one thing for sure, she's gonna get the R10."

@Zazezazinhle 24 commented:

"At my big age, I can't ask for money."

@Thuggy wrote:

"I love that they still write love letters."

@Luluskosana shared his son's story of how he git a girlfriend:

"My son once gave a girl his lunch money. Imagine he was just in grade 1. I was so mad, and he was bragging that he had a girlfriend."

@Ncumisamawushwe Menyatso realised:

"Bathong, my baby will give up his lunch money for them girls."

@Maphakathi realised:

"My sister's daughter comes with daily things beyond her R20. I understand now."

Gent makes it drizzle, gives bae R90 DJ Khaled-style

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok showed off her boyfriend’s drizzling ways after requesting some cash from him. The shameless gent took out fresh banknotes one by one to resemble the way DJ Khaled did in one of his famous music videos.

Social media users were floored by the boyfriend’s silly moves and shared their creative jokes in the comments. Relationship expert and sex educator, Kelley Nele, explained to Briefly News that having fun in a relationship is incredibly important.

