A South African artist, Yoza Mnyanda-Siboto and her husband dove deep into the famous 'Old Money aesthetic' and bought a vintage home.

The lovers shared their lovely purchase on TikTok, which went viral because people were curious about how they found the gem.

SA couple buys 1930s abandoned house

Usually, people try to stay away from abandoned homes because the reason for the previous owners' departure might have been unholy. Still, a South African couple erases those horror movie-themed thoughts. They bought a 1930s abandoned fixer-upper in Johannesburg.

The lovers finally received the keys to their new place, started cleaning up, and received help from their family. They are still in the early stages of renovations and have only shared a few snippets of the house.

Mzansi stunned by couple purchasing abandoned house

Social media users were curious about the couple's big splurge and commented:

