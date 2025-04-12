Three cyclists, Gauta Mahlakoane, Karabo Mokoo, and Maxwell Ndou's mission to cycle a great distance in South Africa went viral

The Gauta BMX athletes became local sensations with their goal to cycle from Limpopo all the way to the Western Cape

Most recently, the Limpopo cyclists have faced triumphs and one major setback on during their journey

Cyclists from Limpopo have captured many South Africans' interest. The three young men took on the challenge to travel from Limpopo to Cape Town on their bicycles.

Limpopo cyclists received donations worth thousands of rands but had a setback. Image: @LimChronicle

Source: Twitter

The cyclists' endurance impressed many South Africans and one of the cyclists even went viral over a video of him flexing just how ripped he is. A major South African bank and a fund made useful donations to the cycling trio.

Limpopo cyclists receive worthy donations

Gauta Mahlakoane, Karabo Mokoo and Maxwell Ndou were handsomely rewarded for their endurance in their aim to cycle from Limpopo to Cape Town. According to Jacaranda FM, a donation worth R20k to the cyclists will cover their overnight stays for four nights. The donation came from Good Morning Angels Fund, which got a request from DJ Karri. The cyclists also received a R30,000 cheque from Standard Bank. See the post below:

In a turn of events, one of the cyclists, Max Ndou, suffered a knee injury three days into the journey. His cycling mates will continue with their journey as planned while he receives medical attention. The three reached the Western Cape on 12 April 2025 before he stopped due to injury.

Limpopo cyclists finally reach the Western Cape. Image: @CapricornTVET

Source: Twitter

SA supports Limpopo cyclists

Many people thought the men were admirable for their tenacity. People wished the injured cyclist the best on their journey. Some shared their two cents on the arduous 1,800 km journey the men embarked on. Read netizens' comments below:

@teboho4186 said:

"I wish we could come together the same way we did for big brother contestants...As a country we need to start showing up for meaningful things."

@AuntyScoobyDoo wished Max well:

"I hope it's not serious 🙏"

@Gemini_Ladyy exclaimed:

"Oooh nooo 😭💔🙏🏽get well brother man and well done"

@MosaseTumelo advised:

"Stop doing stunts climbing on top of the seat gents, just ride normally, you'll get there, infact you're almost there, all the best 👌🏾💯"

@lastbornone78 remarked:

"It was never going to be an easy journey 👇"

@MelusiMlotshwa speculated:

"They need to be coached how to do long distance. Seat heights were too low and they need to use proper cadence."

Redbull sponsors 3 Limpopo cyclists

Briefly News previously reported that three young cyclists taking on the massive challenge of riding from Burgersfort to Cape Town have received a major boost with Red Bull South Africa coming on board as a sponsor.

The announcement has created a buzz on social media, with many people wondering about the cyclists' current location and how they'll be supported throughout their journey. The sponsorship is expected to help ease some of the logistical challenges of this ambitious ride.

