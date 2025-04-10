Three young cyclists from Burgersfort in Limpopo have secured Red Bull South Africa as an official sponsor for their challenging journey to Cape Town

Gauta Mahlakoane (22), Karabo Mokoo (21), and Maxwell Ndou (24) are cycling nearly 1,800km to raise money and awareness about raising boys into responsible men

The news of Red Bull's support has sparked excitement online, with many South Africans asking how they can help the trio when they finally reach Cape Town

A post showing three determined men who want to cycle from Limpopo to Cape Town to raise awareness for their cause has gone viral. Images: Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images and MDNnewss/X

Three young cyclists taking on the massive challenge of riding from Burgersfort to Cape Town have received a major boost with Red Bull South Africa coming on board as a sponsor.

DJ Karri shared the exciting news on Twitter, posting on the 9th of April:

"Just received a confirmation call. @RedBullZA South Africa is officially on board to support the boys," along with the hashtags #gautambx and #karrination.

The post has since gone viral, with South Africans celebrating this significant backing for the determined cyclists.

Tackling a gruelling 1,800km journey

The three young men are members of their local cycling club "Gauta BMX." Gauta Mahlakoane (22), Karabo Mokoo (21), and Maxwell Ndou (24) have set off on their journey on 2 April 2025. They are tackling a route that would take approximately 22 hours by car or nearly 47 hours of non-stop cycling.

The journey from Burgersfort in Limpopo to Cape Town spans around 1,800km through diverse landscapes and changing weather conditions. While they started in the warmer climate of Limpopo, the cyclists will face cooler temperatures as they approach Cape Town, where forecasts show temperatures dropping to 19°C with possible showers over the weekend.

Their ride isn't just a test of physical endurance but carries a deeper message. The trio aims to raise funds and spark conversations about raising boys into responsible, empathetic, and confident men.

Red Bull's involvement comes at a perfect time for the cyclists, who will benefit from essential resources, high-performance gear, nutritional support, and logistical assistance from the energy drink giant known for supporting extreme sports and challenges.

The announcement has created a buzz on social media, with many people wondering about the cyclists' current location and how they'll be supported throughout their journey. The sponsorship is expected to help ease some of the logistical challenges of this ambitious ride.

3 cyclists went viral, even garnering support from Red Bull after sharing their goal to cycle from Limpopo to Cape Town. Images: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Social media buzzes with support

Many South Africans have shown support for the cyclists online, with some asking practical questions and others offering help.

@Mr30CM asked:

"Where are they now?"

@NevondoRi questioned:

"How are they going to support them?"

@Melusi_Mokone praised the initiative:

"I guess it's all thanks to our all-time favorite DJ Karri🥳🥳 I am truly proud of these young men, they bring back the spark of hope. More sponsors on the way🙌🙌"

@TheGBrown1 made a joke about the famous slogan:

"Red Bull gives you wings. They will get to Cape soon."

@HelloMrDaniels suggested:

"If you have an Airbnb in Cape Town, offer them a 7-day stay and ask for sponsorships, and let's throw them a party when they arrive at Cape Town, @randscapetown braai some meat for the boys."

@luckymbatha_za raised practical concerns:

"I'm curious, what is their plan when they get to Cape Town? Accommodation-wise, food-wise? Also, are they going to cycle back home again😕💭"

