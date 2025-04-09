A woman shared her frustration, showing how she had to fly 3,000 miles to attend her friend's dog's funeral

Content creator @nanaadjoa.kwabi posted a video from the plane with a caption explaining why she stopped being friends with her "oyibo" friend

Social media users had mixed reactions to the story, with some finding it funny while others questioned why she would travel so far for a pet's funeral

A woman's TikTok video has gone viral after she revealed she was flying thousands of miles to attend her friend's dog funeral. Content creator @nanaadjoa.kwabi shared the clip from her plane seat in mid-March, looking visibly annoyed and tired as she travelled the long distance for the unusual occasion.

In her viral post, the content creator captioned the video:

"Having a white friend ain't easy. I am flying 3000 miles to her dog's funeral." She added in the comments: "THIS IS WHY I STOPPED BEING FRIENDS WITH MY OYIBO FRIEND 💔😫 THEY WILL MAKE YOU DO CRAZY THINGS🤣🤣🤣."

The video sparked conversations about the lengths people go to for friendship, but also highlighted how the relationship people have with their pets has changed dramatically over the years. What was once considered just an animal serving a purpose, like dogs for hunting or cats for catching rats, has evolved into something much deeper for many pet owners.

Watch the Facebook clip below.

Pets as family members

Today, many people view their pets as full-fledged family members rather than just animals living in their homes. This shift has been particularly noticeable among younger generations, with a growing trend of choosing pets over parenthood.

According to a recent article by Paw Life Za, nearly 40% of dog owners have chosen pet companions over having children. The reasons include lifestyle considerations, with pets offering companionship without the same level of responsibility as raising a child.

Changing perspectives on family structures, greater flexibility, and the emotional well-being benefits that come from pet ownership are other factors driving this trend. For many, their pets have become their children, with a recent study finding that 70% of millennial women who have chosen not to have children view their pet as their child.

Mixed reactions from social media

Social media users had varying opinions on the woman's journey to her friend's pet's funeral:

@ArchimoreKingRockson commented:

"Wow, that's crazy 😮, the way you've presented this is amazing!"

@AdwoaHay warned:

"You've seen nothing yet, on its anniversary, you will fly back to celebrate with them."

@GumisirizaMathew was less sympathetic:

"It's because you don't know what to do with your life. Will he or she do that for you? Lol!!!"

@MonicaFelician pointed out:

"If she's paying the transport fee, it's okay."

@JestinaWilliamsTolbert joked:

"OMG 🤣🤣🤣 That's what friends are for."

@MzzCiceeliaLado shared her perspective:

"It's really heartbreaking, especially for those of us who adore animals. I have a dog and he truly is a part of my family."

@LydiaDavies shared her grief:

"My dog died today, and I am so hurt."

