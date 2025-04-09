An educator showcased how she goes above and beyond for her classroom, which impressed many people online

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People in South Africa flooded the comments section, reacting with praise for the teacher's good deeds

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A dedicated South African teacher has captured hearts across the country after a video of her surfaced online.

An educator unveiled how she deep-cleaned her classroom in a TikTok video. Image: @ous_reitu_m

Source: TikTok

Teacher deep cleans classroom

The educator, @ous_reitu_m, shared a video offering viewers a glimpse into her life before the return of her pupils.

In the video, the woman is seen deep-cleaning her classroom, and the clip went viral on social media. The footage shows the educator scrubbing the floors, wiping down desks, and rearranging learning materials in preparation for the upcoming second term.

In her TikTok caption, the woman simply said:

"Even my class needs to be ready for the 2nd Term."

The clip, which has been widely circulated, sparked admiration and praise from viewers who commended the teacher's commitment to providing a clean and welcoming learning environment for her pupils. In an era where many schools face resource challenges, taking personal responsibility to improve the classroom stood out as a testament to the educator's dedication.

Watch the video below:

SA claps for the teacher

People in South Africa flooded the comments section with positive messages, calling the teacher an example of what it means to go the extra mile in the education sector as they priased her kind gesture.

Aspiring farm mom said:

"Talk about being a good steward... God bless you more and more."

User expressed:

"People don't understand. For one to survive in this faculty, it must be a calling."

Zwels wrote:

"My mom used to take us and make us clean her classroom before schools reopened every term for free."

Lwethu#oloOzza expressed:

"Yesterday, I walked in on three teachers praying for each classroom. I was so touched,niyasebenza maarn ladies you are an all in one."

LesediLaAfrika shared:

"God bless you. Your efforts are seen, and you will reap from the blessings you're sowing."

Tise_M commented:

"God bless you, sis, may He open doors for you and give you strength daily. Teaching is not a job but a calling. Stay blessed."

Mph3o_K replied:

"Lol... I remember in primary school we used to clean our own classrooms. We even contributed towards dilo tsago kolomaka. Do public schools to this day don't have cleaners?"

Just DD expressed:

"One thing about you?It was so obvious you'd make a great teacher."

An educator showcased how she deep-cleaned her classroom. Image: @ous_reitu_m

Source: TikTok

More teaching moments

Students at Riebeeckstad High School pulled off a hilarious prank, showing the positive student-teacher relationships that help create a more engaging learning environment.

Briefly News also reported on an educator who recently shared the sweet Valentine's Day gifts received from learners, highlighting the importance of teacher-pupil bonds in enhancing the classroom learning experience.

also reported on an educator who recently shared the sweet Valentine's Day gifts received from learners, highlighting the importance of teacher-pupil bonds in enhancing the classroom learning experience. A creative primary school teacher went viral with his innovative approach to teaching multiplication, turning Bruno Mars' hit song Apt. into a catchy math lesson that had students enthusiastically singing multiples of four.

Source: Briefly News