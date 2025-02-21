A creative primary school teacher has captivated social media with his unique approach to teaching multiplication, turning Bruno Mars' hit song "Apt." into a catchy math lesson

The innovative educator, who is also an author of children's educational books, transformed his classroom into a musical stage where students enthusiastically sang multiples of four up to 48

Research shows that engaging teaching methods, like incorporating music and movement, significantly improve students' retention and understanding of mathematical concepts

One teacher shared a clip of how he transformed the famous "APT" song into a math lesson. Images: @kitbrownnn

Source: Instagram

A primary school teacher's innovative approach to teaching multiplication tables has gone viral, proving that learning can be both educational and entertaining.

Content creator and educator @kitbrownnn, known for his creative teaching methods and recently published book How to Shine at Primary School, shared a video of his class singing the multiples of four to the tune of Bruno Mars and Rosé's chart-topping hit Apt.

Musical math mastery

In the upbeat video, the teacher leads his students through an energetic performance of the times tables, cleverly adapting the melody of Apt., which spent 12 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global 200. The catchy adaptation helps students memorize the multiples of four all the way to 48, showing how creative teaching methods can transform traditionally challenging subjects into engaging learning experiences.

Research shows that teachers who create positive learning environments and incorporate interactive methods see significantly higher student engagement and academic success. According to educational studies, students are more likely to retain information when it's presented in an entertaining and memorable way, particularly through music and movement.

Beyond his viral math songs, Kit Brown has established himself as an advocate for positive education through his newly released book, which aims to help primary school children develop resilience and a growth mindset.

His approach aligns with research showing that students who feel connected to their teachers demonstrate higher levels of motivation and academic achievement.

Social media reacts

@aliciajadexx shared success:

"We did this one today! The kids LOVED it🙌🙌"

@drewrenhard observed:

"So they can recite but can answer questions on the spot - i.e. do they know their tables?"

@reecethecoach_ admitted:

"I think I needed this more than the kids 😭"

@saeranormond praised:

"Your kids must absolutely love you and being in your class. Thank you for sharing."

@keepingupappspod questioned:

"Always think it's probably just easier to learn the times tables than learn these songs."

@louise.brown3000 reflected:

"I would have stood a chance in learning my Times Tables if I had been taught like this. Bravo Sir👏"

