One educator was full of smiles as he showcased what he had received for Valentine's Day from learners

One teacher in Mzansi was spoiled by his pupils and he took to social media to flex all the things he had received.

Teacher shows off Valentine's gifts from his pupils

The video which was shared by the educator himself with the social media handle @francem41 left many online users touched by the learners' generosity and thoughtfulness.

@francem41 went on to unveil his array of sweet and personal gifts from his students, ranging from handmade cards to snacks and goodies for the teacher to nibble on during his free time. While taking to his TikTok caption the young educator simply said:

"POV: You gave teaching a chance. #Being a teacher on a Valentine's Day."

Why teachers should bond with pupils to boost learning

According to the American Psychological Association positive teacher-student relationships address kids' academic, emotional, and developmental requirements while also improving the learning environment in the classroom.

Students can learn valuable life lessons via these relationships, including responsibility, respect, and teamwork. In conclusion, productive teacher-student relationships are essential to developing a nurturing and stimulating learning environment that fosters both intellectual and personal development.

SA loves the bond between pupils and teachers

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section raving over the heartwarming interaction of the educator and his learners.

BridgetJones said:

"It means you are a good teacher, I also got gifts for my kids' teachers. My son needs to learn early."

Phumzile Dube expressed:

"The creativity, time and effort they put into the thoughtful gifts and notes are priceless."

Lebza wrote:

"You have snacks for the whole week."

User commented:

"Nchoooe this is so cute."

Nelly shared:

"Pure souls."

3 Other amazing teachers in South Africa

Educators often get their flowers on the socials, and Briefly News reported on a teacher whose approach to misbehaviour in her class was expertise.

reported on a teacher whose approach to misbehaviour in her class was expertise. Two teachers went the extra mile to care for their students even beyond school by helping them clean up.

A primary school teacher felt she needed to step in after seeing some of her students' living conditions.

