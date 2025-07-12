Kaizer Chiefs were massacred in the Netherlands as their defensive frailties and poor finishing were exposed once again

Goalkeeping errors from Brandon Petersen and a lack of attacking precision left Chiefs trailing early and unable to recover

Amakhosi supporters slammed the performance and coaching decisions, calling for fresh leadership and better execution

Kaizer Chiefs fans expressed more frustration and anger when their team lost their second pre-season game on their ongoing Netherlands tour, as they were thrashed 4-0 by Dutch side FC Utrecht on Friday evening.

Amakhosi came into this game smarting from a 2-1 loss in their first match against Vitesse. They were hoping for a positive response with another full-strength starting eleven that included new signing Flavio Da Silva.

Goalkeeping errors from Brandon Petersen and a lack of attacking precision left Chiefs trailing early and unable to recover.

Source: Instagram

How did the game play out?

Unfortunately, the Glamour Boys conceded early on in the game. Within five minutes, they were 1-0 down. Poor goalkeeping by Brandon Petersen resulted in a second goal.

In response, attempts at goal by Mduduzi Shabalala yielded nothing, as Amakhosi trailed. They fell further behind two minutes into the second half, after Adrian Blake came in on the edge of the area following a cutback and drilled it in with ease.

What substitutions did Nabi make?

Blake got in again ten minutes later and completed his brace when he tapped into an empty net following a first-time delivery from Horemans. Coach Nasreddine Nabi brought in some fresh legs with the introduction of Ashley Du Preez, Bruce Bvuma, Gaston Dillon Solomons, George Matlou, and Samkelo Zwane.

Futile attempts by Chiefs to get a consolation were fruitless, as Nabi's side continues to fire blanks – much to the chagrin of the Amakhosi fans.

What did Amakhosi fans say?

@ChrisExcel102

"Summary of what Utrecht did 😭😭 0:04 / 0:08"

@TakaTina1

"Imagine laughing at Sundowns who went toe toe with 2x UEFA champions League finalist ...bese you lose 4-0 to a catering company 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@sIRLumisi_Ls

"80% of teams coached by Gavin Hunt are no longer existing, you are next"

@SlayingGoliath

"Would rather lose badly and learn lessons. Better than a 1:0 lucky win."

@iamziyar

"4 goals is nothing, Pirates once lost 6-0 back to back from Sundowns and Supersport. 4-0 is too little especially considering how many chances we created and how much we cooked them."

@MokwadiMo

"Just get Rhulani before it's too late."

@Tumi_kc

"This will help us see the problem we have, we will continue trying harder ✌️"

@AyandaNgcobo

"Unesbindi kodwa admin!"

@Aubrey_Senyolo

"FC Utrecht to Kaizer Chiefs 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 kubi pha....Nabi is cooking 🍳 😋"

@XFactor079

"Useless team".

@PhDHlungwani

"😂😂😂please come back makhi, this is too much 😭😭"

@KgaboRamoroka1

"Whatever Nabi is cooking he must stop. Ku late manje"

@Malome_TT

"It was raining goals"

@starmahlalela

"This the KC we know"

Amakhosi supporters slammed the performance and coaching decisions, calling for fresh leadership and better execution.

Source: Getty Images

Journalist criticizes poor performance by Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that a journalist criticized Kaizer Chiefs' players after their despirited performance against the Dutch side Vitesse.

Amakhosi are currently in the Nerthelands on their pre-season tour and have lost both of their opening friendly games.

