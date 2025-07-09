Kaizer Chiefs started their pre-season tour in the Netherlands with a 2–1 loss to Vitesse, sparking fan outrage

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with sports journalist Mandla Biyela, has criticised the team’s structure, saying Chiefs "need a surgical operation"

Biyela attacked the quality of the players and lack of leadership, warning it could take years before Chiefs challenge for the title again

Kaizer Chiefs began their pre-season tour of the Netherlands with a 2–1 defeat against Vitesse. Fans of Amakhosi have rightly come out guns blazing, aggrieved by the team’s poor performance. Despite featuring two of the , the Glamour Boys were still unable to find a winning formula.

Kaizer Chiefs Criticised After Vitesse Defeat: Journalist Says Club Needs "Surgical Operation"

Chiefs have brought in six players so far this transfer window but have seemingly lost their captain, Yusuf Maart, and released striker Ranga Chivaviro.

Are there other players at Naturena who are past their best or simply not giving their all for the club? Briefly News picked the brain of renowned sports journalist Mandla Biyela, who gave a damning assessment of the situation.

"Chiefs are like Manchester United, it requires a surgical operation," Biyela said.

He believes very few players at Naturena are genuinely playing for the badge and, unfortunately, feels that Maart was one of the few who did.

"Maart was one of the only players showing consistent passion and commitment. Losing him is not just a tactical blow; it’s a cultural one. The problem is deeper than player performance, it's the structure, the soul of the club that’s in question," he added.

Biyela went on to criticise the club's management for seemingly imposing players on newly appointed head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

"You can’t expect a coach to succeed when you’re forcing a crop of players on him. Nabi needs his group, players who suit his philosophy, who understand his system, and who have the hunger to wear the Chiefs jersey with pride," Biyela stated.

He also singled out underperforming players, notably goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, suggesting some simply aren’t good enough for a club of Chiefs’ stature.

"Some of these guys just don’t have what it takes. Look at Bruce Bvuma, he’s had chances, but he doesn’t command his box or lead from the back like you’d expect at this level," Biyela said.

According to him, leadership is a glaring hole in the current squad.

"The team lacks leaders. We’re far from the days of Itumeleng Khune in his prime, Siphiwe Tshabalala, or a warrior like Willard Katsande. Those guys bled for the badge. Now? It could take donkey years before Chiefs seriously challenge for the Premiership title again," he concluded.

