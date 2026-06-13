Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor Nasreddine Nabi has been confirmed as the new head coach of Raja Club Athletic, taking over from Fadlu Davids at the Moroccan powerhouse.

Raja announced Nabi's appointment as they attempt to revive their Botola Pro title ambitions. The Casablanca-based side currently trail leaders RS Berkane by four points after a dip in form significantly hurt their championship challenge.

Having left Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season, Nabi arrived in Casablanca on Tuesday to complete the formalities of his appointment. The Tunisian coach had recently been linked with a number of opportunities, including the vacant Tunisia national team position.

Davids pays the price for poor form

According to iDiski Times, Nabi has chosen to return to familiar surroundings in Morocco, where he previously enjoyed success with ASFAR before moving to South Africa.

Raja's hierarchy decided to make a change after a disappointing spell under Davids, during which the team lost three of their previous four league fixtures. Those setbacks allowed their title rivals to open up a crucial advantage in the standings.

The agreement will run until the end of the current campaign and includes an additional one-year extension. There is also an option for a further season, provided certain performance targets agreed by both parties are achieved.

Nabi's time at Chiefs produced contrasting results

Nabi's spell at Kaizer Chiefs delivered a major milestone, as he guided the Soweto giants to Nedbank Cup glory and ended the club's 10-year wait for silverware.

Despite that achievement, Chiefs endured a disappointing 2024/25 PSL campaign under his leadership, collecting just 32 points to finish ninth and miss out on a top-eight place for the second consecutive season.

Following his departure, assistants Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef took charge and steered Amakhosi to a third-place finish — the club's highest league position in six years. However, the duo also exited the club when the season concluded.

Source: Briefly News