CIES Football Observatory ranked Ime Okon fourth and Mbekezeli Mbokazi tenth among the best U-23 defenders at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The two Bafana Bafana stars played in all four of South Africa's matches as the team reached the knockout stage for the first time in history

Okon outperformed Mbokazi in build-up play and aerial defence, while Mbokazi edged him on ground defence metrics

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Two young Bafana Bafana defenders have earned global recognition after the CIES Football Observatory ranked them among the top 10 under-23 defenders at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ime Okon and Tani Oluwaseyi battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between South Africa and Canada at Los Angeles Stadium. Photo: Robin Alam

Source: Getty Images

Ime Okon, 22, finished fourth in the rankings with a performance index score of 76.4, while 20-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi rounded out the top ten with a rating of 72.2. The rankings considered only players who accumulated at least 180 minutes during the tournament.

South Africa's historic World Cup run

Both defenders featured in every one of Bafana Bafana's four matches under head coach Hugo Broos, as the national side made history by advancing to the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time.

Throughout the campaign, South Africa conceded just four goals, with the Okon-Mbokazi partnership widely credited as a key reason for the team's defensive resilience.

The dynamic centre-back duo kept one clean sheet, which was in Bafana Bafana's last group game against South Korea, a game they won 1-0 courtesy of a second-half goal from Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Maseko. The win sealed their qualification for the Round of 32, but they lost to Canada.

Spain's 19-year-old centre-back Pau Cubarsi topped the list with a score of 83.6, well clear of Canada's Luc de Fougerolles in second place at 79.9. Portugal's Renato Veiga occupied third with 76.5, placing him just 0.1 ahead of Okon.

How Okon and Mbokazi Compared

The CIES performance index evaluates players across several defensive and offensive categories, including ground and aerial defence, build-up play, orchestration and chance creation.

Between the two Bafana defenders, Okon held an advantage in aerial duels and build-up play. Mbokazi, a former Orlando Pirates player, surpassed his partner in ground defence metrics, while Okon came into the tournament with experience at SuperSport United before his move to senior international football.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Liam Millar battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between South Africa and Canada at Los Angeles Stadium. Photo: Dave Bernal

Source: Getty Images

The recognition cements both players as among the most promising defensive talents to emerge from the 2026 World Cup on the global stage.

Mbokazi's performance in the competition, especially in Bafana Bafana's last game against Canada, has caught the eyes of top clubs in Europe and could leave Chicago Fire FC this summer, with a club in the English Premier League said to be interested in signing him.

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News