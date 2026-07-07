Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe believes rising defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has the quality to establish himself at some of Europe's biggest clubs. He named four European giants that the youngster is ready to join.

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The 20-year-old centre-back produced a series of impressive displays at the FIFA World Cup, playing a key role as Bafana Bafana advanced to the round of 32.

Since completing his move from Orlando Pirates to Chicago Fire FC during the January transfer window, Mbokazi has continued to enhance his reputation as one of Africa's brightest defensive prospects.

Nomvethe backs Mbokazi for Europe's elite

Nomvethe, who represented South Africa at two FIFA World Cup tournaments, believes the youngster has what it takes to compete for elite European clubs, including Real Madrid CF.

Speaking about the defender's progress, Nomvethe said he was proud of how Mbokazi had displayed his natural ability on the global stage.

"I am very proud of Mbokazi. He showcased his God-given talent to the world. I hope the biggest teams in Europe come knocking. He can play for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, or even Manchester United.

"He looks very focused and settled well in Chicago. We are delighted to have a player of his calibre in the national team," Nomvethe told SportsBoom.co.za.

Mbokazi was among the few members of the Bafana squad playing their club football abroad during the tournament. Nomvethe believes the domestic league continues to produce enough quality to strengthen the national team.

He pointed to the strong representation of Premier Soccer League players in Hugo Broos' squad as evidence of the league's depth, adding that many deserving locally based stars were also left out despite their impressive performances.

Following his standout World Cup campaign, Mbokazi has reportedly attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

Source: Briefly News