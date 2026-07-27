A legal battle involving Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reached a significant conclusion with a major financial award

The ruling follows a dispute over the end of his previous coaching spell at one of Africa's biggest clubs

The decision could have further consequences if the club does not comply with the order

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has won a major legal battle after CAS ruled in his favour. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been awarded more than €612,000 (about R11.67 million) after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that his contract with DR Congo giants AS Vita Club was terminated without just cause. The decision brings an end to a dispute dating back to his departure from the club in January 2024.

CAS orders AS Vita Club to compensate Ouaddou

HESPRESS English – Morocco News reports that CAS found AS Vita Club unlawfully ended Ouaddou's contract on 11 January 2024.

The tribunal ordered the Congolese club to pay €157,000 (about R3.01 million) in outstanding salaries and bonuses, €1,977.30 (about R37,900) for travel expenses and €453,250 (about R8.69 million) as compensation for wrongful dismissal. Based on the current exchange rate, the total award is about R11.67 million.

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Ouaddou's legal dispute dates back to 2024

Ouaddou lodged his case on 18 November 2024 after leaving Vita Club, where he had spent about nine months. He had previously cited alleged unpaid wages and logistical difficulties during his spell in Kinshasa.

According to HESPRESS, CAS later ordered Vita Club to contribute 3,000 Swiss francs towards Ouaddou's legal costs after being informed that no payment progress had been made. The club could face disciplinary measures if it fails to comply with the ruling.

Abdeslam Ouaddou had a successful season with Orlando Pirates which saw him winning the treble.

Source: Twitter

Ouaddou's successful move to South Africa

After leaving Vita Club, Ouaddou coached Marumo Gallants before joining Orlando Pirates, where he won a domestic treble in his debut season.

The CAS ruling comes as another milestone in his coaching journey while he continues his work with the Buccaneers.

Orlando Pirates coach explains comments that sparked exit rumours

Briefly News also reported that Abdeslam Ouaddou recently addressed speculation over his future at Orlando Pirates after comments he made at the end of last season triggered rumours that he could leave the club.

The Buccaneers coach said he had simply been honest about feeling exhausted after a demanding campaign.

Source: Briefly News