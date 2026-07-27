A South African scrapyard owner shut down his business mid-inspection after labour officials arrived at his premises on 26 July 2026

The owner, who identified himself as Andres, confronted inspectors after alleging they failed to properly identify themselves and were searching for undocumented foreign workers

The video of the heated confrontation at the metal salvage yard divided South Africans sharply online

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The picture on the left showed the woman from the government confronting the business owner. Image: newsnexussa

Source: Instagram

A South African scrapyard owner brought his entire operation to a halt during a live government inspection, telling his workers to go home on the spot. The incident took place on 26 July 2026 at what appeared to be a metal salvage business. A video of the confrontation was filmed on a handheld smartphone and spread widely on social media.

In the footage, a man who called himself Andres confronted several officials wearing navy overalls marked ‘Employment and Labour Inspector.’ He argued that the inspectors had not followed proper procedure when they arrived. His core complaint was that one official hid at the back of the premises and sent a female colleague to the front to announce they were looking for foreign workers, without first identifying themselves.

Officials trigger abrupt business shutdown

‘Why didn't you identify yourself when you came here?’ Andres demanded during the confrontation. He repeatedly asked the officials to make a formal appointment, present their documents and bring an interpreter, saying the two sides were not understanding each other properly.

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When the situation failed to de-escalate, he turned to his workers and announced he was closing the business. ‘We are closing shop because of the government,’ he said, directing staff to clean up their stations and leave.

Andres told those present that years of what he described as prejudice from government officials had taken a toll. ‘We can't work, we can't take care of our families because of government people,’ he said.

Watch the confrontation below:

Mzansi reacts to the inspection standoff

The clip sparked fierce debate, with South Africans split between supporting the owner's stand and criticising his response:

Louwrika_smile said:

"Goeie bliksem! How many government officials to inspect a business? How did they all get there? In a bus? Taxpayers must keep them in the pound seats."

Mrs2mags wrote:

"But SA people who work there will be without a job. Why can't you work a plan to fix what needs to be fixed while the company remains open? What will the workers do now?"

Indian_cotton_co commented:

"It's a disgraceful witch hunt. Clearly haven't thought through the consequences, as usual, of the effect on the already broken economy. Build something, people. Breaking is the only way they know. Cry, our beloved country."

Langa_the_legend added:

"I will close my business too when they come, and let's see where they place 200 people. Well done, lady, you are adding to the unemployment numbers."

Bettinakrennbauer noted:

"In our days one doesn't know who is who anymore. For years and still ongoing, it was SABC, Eskom, etc. people posing as their representatives. Who says that if you are just wearing a jacket or present a badge that this stuff isn't fake?"

Ciceroadvaldo wrote:

"Only a white business owner's shop is closed, and he is not arrested. A foreigner business owner's shop is closed and arrested. I don't understand us Africans.”

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Source: Briefly News