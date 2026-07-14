Fitness entrepreneur Jenz Robinson announced he is leaving the UK to return to South Africa with his family

Robinson founded the Gym Owners Network abroad and now plans to raise standards in the local fitness industry

Viewers were happy to hear the news and welcomed him home, saying nothing beats South Africa

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A fitness entrepreneur and his family are set to return home after 18 years living abroad. Image: @jenz_robinson

Source: Instagram

Jenz Robinson, the founder of the Gym Owners Network, announced on 12 July 2026 that he is packing up his life in the United Kingdom and heading home to Cape Town after nearly two decades of living abroad. Jenz framed the decision not as a retreat but as a homecoming. "Africa is calling me home," he described his return as the ultimate hero's journey of going back a stronger, changed man.

There's no place like home

The man, Instagram user @jenz.robinson, expressed deep gratitude to everyone who supported him during his time in the UK before setting his sights firmly on what comes next. He also made clear he has no intention of arriving quietly. He put the South African fitness industry on notice, saying they should "be ready" as he plans to professionalise the game and raise standards across the board.

See Jenz's announcement here in the Instagram post below:

Mzansi welcomes the Robinsons home

The announcement caught his followers off guard. For many, the idea of someone who had built a career abroad choosing to come home rather than stay was both surprising and deeply moving.

User @_sandile_tembe wrote:

"There is no place like home; welcome back home 🏠 🇿🇦."

User @donmfit said:

"I can't wait to hang up with you in Cape. Looking forward to you showing me all the gems you find. Grateful we crossed paths, my bru."

User @nataliemarchon shared:

"See you at home soon 🤍."

User @coach_louis_pap added:

"What a journey ❤️🇿🇦. Blessed to have witnessed a part of it. You're just getting started 🙌🏼💪🏼."

User @dylan.smulders noted:

"We did the same a year ago! All the best 👏."

User @sthokoxaba welcomed him:

"Welcome back 🇿🇦; nothing beats SA."

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Source: Briefly News