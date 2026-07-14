“You’ll Arrive Even Earlier”: Cape Town Man Turns Public Taxi Into Private Ride for R200, SA Amused
- A Cape Town man went viral after paying R200 to have an entire minibus taxi to himself with no stops
- The man showed off the empty rows of seats behind him before giving a satisfied thumbs-up to the camera
- South Africans online cracked up, calling it the smartest hack for getting a private, on-time ride
A Cape Town man found the most South African solution to a very South African problem, and the internet cannot stop laughing. Instagram user @noahrene_ posted a short video on 13 July 2026 showing himself seated alone inside a moving minibus taxi. The clip revealed that he had paid the driver R200 to skip all passenger stops and deliver him directly to his destination, turning a public taxi into something very close to a private hire.
The taxi hack Cape Town did not know it needed
He panned the camera to show rows of empty seats behind him, then turned back to the lens with a thumbs-up that said everything. The joke landed perfectly because minibus taxis are a cornerstone of South African public transport, packed with commuters and known for making multiple stops along fixed routes. The idea of paying to bypass all of that, essentially renting the whole vehicle, struck a nerve with anyone who has ever been stuck in a slow-moving taxi during peak hour.
Watch the video that cracked Mzansi up on the Instagram reel below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mzansi reacts to the solo taxi ride
South Africans flooded the comments with jokes and genuine admiration:
User @danielkachidza said:
"Life is easier when you realise taxis can be used as Ubers🤞🏾🤣."
User @mr_sm_sgudla wrote:
"Bro just invented Uber 😭."
User @skodennate admitted:
"I didn't know this was an option 😂."
User @tshepz_thakzen called it:
"Boss moves 🔥👏."
User @bluestarz_sa joked:
"Bro just made us find safer Ubers 😂."
User @9slobby added:
"And you'll arrive on time, earlier even 😂."
3 Briefly News taxi-related articles
- A bold Mahindra bakkie driver in Gauteng earned widespread praise across Mzansi after blocking a taxi that attempted to drive into oncoming traffic until it got off the road onto the pavement.
- A confident taxi driver was filmed charming a white woman while casually leaning against her car door on the roadside, sparking massive laughter online.
- A kind taxi driver invited a female motorist to his township, Dunoon, near Cape Town, and promised he would ensure she was safe, leaving social media users deeply moved.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za