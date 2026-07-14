A Cape Town man went viral after paying R200 to have an entire minibus taxi to himself with no stops

The man showed off the empty rows of seats behind him before giving a satisfied thumbs-up to the camera

South Africans online cracked up, calling it the smartest hack for getting a private, on-time ride

A local man sparked a debate after sharing that he paid for a taxi to transport him. Image: @noahrene

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town man found the most South African solution to a very South African problem, and the internet cannot stop laughing. Instagram user @noahrene_ posted a short video on 13 July 2026 showing himself seated alone inside a moving minibus taxi. The clip revealed that he had paid the driver R200 to skip all passenger stops and deliver him directly to his destination, turning a public taxi into something very close to a private hire.

The taxi hack Cape Town did not know it needed

He panned the camera to show rows of empty seats behind him, then turned back to the lens with a thumbs-up that said everything. The joke landed perfectly because minibus taxis are a cornerstone of South African public transport, packed with commuters and known for making multiple stops along fixed routes. The idea of paying to bypass all of that, essentially renting the whole vehicle, struck a nerve with anyone who has ever been stuck in a slow-moving taxi during peak hour.

Watch the video that cracked Mzansi up on the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the solo taxi ride

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes and genuine admiration:

User @danielkachidza said:

"Life is easier when you realise taxis can be used as Ubers🤞🏾🤣."

User @mr_sm_sgudla wrote:

"Bro just invented Uber 😭."

User @skodennate admitted:

"I didn't know this was an option 😂."

User @tshepz_thakzen called it:

"Boss moves 🔥👏."

User @bluestarz_sa joked:

"Bro just made us find safer Ubers 😂."

User @9slobby added:

"And you'll arrive on time, earlier even 😂."

3 Briefly News taxi-related articles

A bold Mahindra bakkie driver in Gauteng earned widespread praise across Mzansi after blocking a taxi that attempted to drive into oncoming traffic until it got off the road onto the pavement.

A confident taxi driver was filmed charming a white woman while casually leaning against her car door on the roadside, sparking massive laughter online.

A kind taxi driver invited a female motorist to his township, Dunoon, near Cape Town, and promised he would ensure she was safe, leaving social media users deeply moved.

Source: Briefly News