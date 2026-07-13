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Cousin Aiden Johnson described Jayden Adams as the family's 'rock' and a 'silent killer' on the soccer pitch who made everyone feel included

Sister Amy Adams thanked South Africans for their support, saying Jayden would remain in their hearts forever

Adams passed away on Saturday 11 July 2026, prompting an outpouring of grief across the country

Family members of the late Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams gathered at the family home in Idas Valley, Stellenbosch, on Sunday 12 July 2026, sharing personal tributes to the footballer who passed away on Saturday 11 July.

The family of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams paid a heartfelt tribute. Image:@mamelodisundowns

Source: Facebook

SABC News filmed at the residence, where a steady stream of community members arrived to pay their respects. Cousin and close friend Aiden Johnson, along with Adams' sister Amy Adams, spoke to the broadcaster about what the young player meant to those closest to him.

Aiden Johnson remembers his cousin

Johnson struggled to find the words to capture the loss, describing Adams as the family's anchor from his earliest years all the way through to adulthood. He characterised his cousin as someone who was always present for others, regardless of the circumstances.

On the pitch, Johnson said Adams operated as a "silent killer" - understated in personality, yet vital to the flow and success of the team around him. He added that Adams carried genuine pride in representing South Africa at the highest level of international football.

Away from the game, Johnson painted a picture of a young man who was the "life of the party," someone who drew people together and made sure no one was left on the outside. Johnson vowed to honour Adams' memory by extending to the family the same warmth and care that Adams had always shown him.

Sister Amy Adams speaks

Amy Adams used her moment with SABC News to thank South Africans for the overwhelming support the family had received since news of Jayden's passing broke. She acknowledged how difficult the moment was for those closest to him, but affirmed that her brother's memory would never fade.

"Jayden will remain in our hearts forever," she said, in a final message of love delivered on behalf of the family.

Juanito Adams, the late footballer's father, opened up about his tragic loss and said the family is waiting for the results of an autopsy before moving ahead with funeral and commemorative arrangements.

Watch the family's tributes as broadcast by SABC News:

Jayden Adams represented Bafana Bafana at the senior international level and was regarded as one of South African football's promising talents. His death on 11 July 2026 prompted widespread mourning across the country.

Jayden Adams' final chat with a friend surfaces

Briefly News previously reported that private messages believed to capture the final exchange between Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams and a close friend began circulating on social media shortly after his death was confirmed on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Adams was 25 years old.

Source: Briefly News