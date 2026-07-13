Jayden Adams’ Family Pays Tribute to Late Bafana Bafana Midfielder, Calls Him Their ‘Rock'
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
- Cousin Aiden Johnson described Jayden Adams as the family's 'rock' and a 'silent killer' on the soccer pitch who made everyone feel included
- Sister Amy Adams thanked South Africans for their support, saying Jayden would remain in their hearts forever
- Adams passed away on Saturday 11 July 2026, prompting an outpouring of grief across the country
Family members of the late Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams gathered at the family home in Idas Valley, Stellenbosch, on Sunday 12 July 2026, sharing personal tributes to the footballer who passed away on Saturday 11 July.
SABC News filmed at the residence, where a steady stream of community members arrived to pay their respects. Cousin and close friend Aiden Johnson, along with Adams' sister Amy Adams, spoke to the broadcaster about what the young player meant to those closest to him.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Aiden Johnson remembers his cousin
Johnson struggled to find the words to capture the loss, describing Adams as the family's anchor from his earliest years all the way through to adulthood. He characterised his cousin as someone who was always present for others, regardless of the circumstances.
On the pitch, Johnson said Adams operated as a "silent killer" - understated in personality, yet vital to the flow and success of the team around him. He added that Adams carried genuine pride in representing South Africa at the highest level of international football.
Away from the game, Johnson painted a picture of a young man who was the "life of the party," someone who drew people together and made sure no one was left on the outside. Johnson vowed to honour Adams' memory by extending to the family the same warmth and care that Adams had always shown him.
Sister Amy Adams speaks
Amy Adams used her moment with SABC News to thank South Africans for the overwhelming support the family had received since news of Jayden's passing broke. She acknowledged how difficult the moment was for those closest to him, but affirmed that her brother's memory would never fade.
"Jayden will remain in our hearts forever," she said, in a final message of love delivered on behalf of the family.
Juanito Adams, the late footballer's father, opened up about his tragic loss and said the family is waiting for the results of an autopsy before moving ahead with funeral and commemorative arrangements.
Watch the family's tributes as broadcast by SABC News:
Jayden Adams represented Bafana Bafana at the senior international level and was regarded as one of South African football's promising talents. His death on 11 July 2026 prompted widespread mourning across the country.
Jayden Adams' final chat with a friend surfaces
Briefly News previously reported that private messages believed to capture the final exchange between Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams and a close friend began circulating on social media shortly after his death was confirmed on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Adams was 25 years old.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.