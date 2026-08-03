Ariana Grande's representatives confirmed she will withdraw from public appearances after her Eternal Sunshine Tour closes

The pop star, who recently released her eighth studio album, will miss her previously scheduled public appearances, much to her fans' disappointment

Grande's decision follows months of intense public scrutiny over her physical appearance and health

Ariana Grande is stepping back from public appearances. Image: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ariana Grande is pressing pause on the spotlight. The Grammy-winning pop star has announced she will be stepping away from public life once her Eternal Sunshine Tour wraps in London, as debate over her health and appearance continues to dominate online conversations.

Her representatives released a statement through People on 2 August 2026:

"Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour. She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."

Grande exits Sunday in the Park with George

The announcement also revealed that Grande will no longer take part in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's celebrated 1984 musical, Sunday in the Park with George.

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She had been set to star alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey at London's Barbican Centre. A representative for Empire Street Productions confirmed the news to the BBC, stating:

"Following this evening's announcement from Ariana Grande's team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George. We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support. We wish her nothing but the best."

Ariana Grande's representatives cited "ongoing public scrutiny" as part of the reason behind her break from the spotlight. Image: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Inside Ariana Grande's fight with public scrutiny

Discussions about Grande's health have been circulating for some time, but they intensified after the release of the music video for Petal, the lead single from her album of the same name, released on 31 July.

In the video, the Wicked actress portrays a performer who endures a cycle of criticism at auditions, being told she is "not good enough," "desperate," that she "should get some work done," and then that she has "too much work done."

Her team pushed back firmly against concerns.

"She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night."

Mzansi raises money for L'vovo following public appearance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into a crowdfunding campaign in support of L'vovo, which had raised thousands within a week.

This comes after the Kwaito star's recent public appearance since his stroke scare, which sparked widespread concern among fans and online users.

Source: Briefly News