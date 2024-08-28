L'vovo spoke very fondly over fellow musician Lira, saying she helped him deal with his stroke recently

L'vovo on Lira helping him after surviving a stroke

Durban singer L'vovo has a few sweet words to share about singer Lira, who became a close friend after suffering from a stroke in 2022. The Bayang'sukela hitmaker spoke fondly over fellow musician Lira, saying she helped him deal with his stroke.

Both Lira and L'vovo have suffered from strokes in the past in 2022. L'vovo said the support meant a lot to him.

According to TshisaLIVE, L'vovo said:

"The words of motivation and encouragement from a person who has gone through what I'm currently going through mean a lot to me. Hopefully, we'll meet and preach this gospel of stroke together because people are not familiar with it. But it feels good what she said to me," said Lvovo.

L'vovo invited as guest speaker for an awareness talk

On his Instagram page, L'vovo shared a poster where he will speak at the stroke awareness and prayer session.

"Stroke is real; recovery is a process," he said.

Speaking to Briefly News, L'vovo said he feels very rejuvenated and grateful to be back doing what he loves, making music and keeping his fans happy. The star is thankful that God has given him a second chance at life.

Lira speaks on her recovery process after stroke

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lira spoke about how she is struggling with adjusting to her health since she survived a stroke in 2022.

The star mentioned she is making progress. However, it is very slow. Lira asked her fans to be patient with her as she geared up to take the stage at the Magic Music Sessions, and fans are looking forward to seeing their favourite singer live.

