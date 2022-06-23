Lira took to her timeline to give Mzansi an update on her health after she suffered a stroke three months ago while out of the country

The Feel Good hitmaker's team had said that the stroke affected her speech but the singer shared that she is now able to talk

The star was in Germany for a performance when she suffered the devastating stroke but she shared that she's feeling good again and showed gratitude to her fans for showing her love

Lira suffered a stroke three months ago. The singer took to her timeline to give Mzansi an update after suffering the stroke three months ago.

Lira shared that she can now speak after suffering a stroke in April. Image: @miss_lira

Source: Instagram

The stroke affected her speech, her team said at the time. She was in Germany for a performance in April when the unfortunate incident happened.

Taking to Instagram, the Feel Good hitmaker shared that she's is feeling good again. The musician shared that she can now talk, red and write. According to News24, she said in her full post:

"Yesterday marked 3 months since I had a stroke. I’ve made such awesome progress - I’m proud of myself and I give thanks to God. Your prayers have been massively appreciated. I can talk now, although I need a little patience. I can read and I can write. So much love for me, makes me emotional. I am doing so well! with much love !"

Mzansi celebs and Lira's friends took to her comment section to give her some love and wish her a speedy recovery.

basetsanakumalo said:

"God sees, He knows and He cares. You are the apple of His eye. Jehovah Rapha, our healer is with you, darling. Sending you deep love, Sis’."

precioustheplanner commented:

"Ahhhh sis. We praise God. Sending you more love, light & complete healing."

h.i.t.e.k.a.n.i wrote:

"Glory be to God. We love you, continuing to pray for you."

phetheni_nkuna said:

"Lots of love. We continue to pray for you."

lenamakena commented:

"Sending you more love and light! Praying and believing for your full recovery."

mamoilwa_jos wrote:

"Thank God. Wish you a speedy full recovery."

thabithabiso8 added:

"Soooooo proud of you. Indeed something inside so strong, glad you're healing well. Look at God!"

