Award-winning singer Lira's speech has been impacted after she suffered a stroke while in Germany for a performance, according to her family

In a brief statement, the South African songstress' family added that she's back in the country for treatment and is in good spirits

Mzansi social media users and music lovers in general wished the world-renowned musician a speedy recovery after the news broke on the timeline

Mzansi songstress Lira has suffered a stroke. The singer's family shared in a statement that her speech has been affected.

Lira suffered a stroke while in Germany for a performance and now has trouble speaking. Image: @miss_lira

She was overseas for a performance when she suddenly fell ill. The star is now back in Mzansi, where she's getting all the medical attention that she needs.

Drum Magazine reports that the star was in Germany at the time she suffered a stroke. Entertainment commentator Phil Mpela took to Twitter to share the statement from Lira's family.

Lira's family added that the award-winning singer in good spirits and is surrounded by her loving family and close friends. Mzansi social media users took to Phil's comment section to react to the sad news. Many wished Lira a speedy recovery.

@KgomotsoTlhapan said:

"Stroke, wow! Lira is still young and looks very healthy. I wish she gets better very soon."

@PennyLebyane commented:

"We are praying 24 hours. She’s with us and we love her so much. We are grateful she’s recuperating."

@Queendo09748799 wrote:

"May her spirit be deposited with HOPE. May God's countenance (favour) be at the centre and core of her being. May those who surround her be consistent in showing her with LOVE as she tries to mend herself, and lastly, may she HEAL completely. Sending all Love and Hugs."

@KaydoubleDoo added:

"Ahhh not again. I hope she recovers. She's a legend. Something tells me we are yet to hear more of these sudden strokes and heart attacks etc."

