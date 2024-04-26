Minnie Dlamini said she was happy about her Showmax Comedy Roast and gave props to the panelists

The media butterfly is excited for Mzansi to hear the lighthearted banter and what people said about her

After weeks of promos and anticipation, Mzansi can't wait to finally watch the Comedy roast of Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini spoke highly about her upcoming Showmax ‘Comedy Roast of Minnie Dlamini’. Images: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini is excited about her upcoming roast. As the latest guest on Comedy Central's roast segment, the media personality said she couldn't wait to hear all the jokes from her panellists and roast masters.

Minnie Dlamini speaks highly of her roast

Our fave, Minnie Dlamini, is getting ready for the world to tune into her upcoming Showmax Comedy Roast.

Chatting to the streaming platform, Minnie spoke highly of her roast as well as her panellists, who she said would knock Mzansi's socks off with laughter:

"If you’ve forgotten how incredibly talented Trevor Gumbi is, watch the roast. He is a world-class act."

As her personal life, more so her divorce from Quinton Jones, continues to make headlines, the media personality is making the most of it and says her roast would go down in history as one of the funniest:

"This is a moment for me, to see and hear a lot of the things that people have been saying about me [which were cruel and mean], and turn what was said into something light and fun."

The roast will stream on Showmax on Friday, 26 April 2024. Watch the trailer below:

Mzansi reacts to Minnie Dlamini's roast

Netizens can't wait to hear all the jokes and banter from Minnie's roast:

mabotse82 was excited:

"Definitely. I can't wait!"

its_me_kyra_zeta hyped Minnie up:

"This assignment was thoroughly understood!"

phillasesele wrote:

"Minnie is one brave lady. The way some of those roasts are brutal, they aren't for the faint-hearted."

sharzi_mrs_m was worried:

"Are you sure you’re ready for this mara?"

iamtlotlom laughed:

"Not Mr Jones catching shade."

