Minnie Dlamini's ex-husband, Quinton Jones, was recently seen looking slimmer in a video shared on social media, sparking concerns

Jones, known for his privacy, has not publicly addressed rumours surrounding their divorce since their separation announcement

Dlamini clarified that she has no intentions of reconciling with Jones, firmly closing that chapter of her life

Minnie Dlamini's estranged husband Quinton Jones was recently spotted looking a bit slimmer than he was when he was still married to the TV personality. A video of the businessman was recently shared on social media.

Minnie Dlamini’s ex-husband Quinton Jones has lost weight following their divorce. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Quinton Jones' rare appearance in video raises concerns

Minnie Dlamini's ex-husband Quinton Jones is not like other celebrities who display their lives on social media. The media personality rose to prominence when he married South Africa's media darling Minnie Dlamini in July 2017.

The couple took the country by surprise when they announced their divorce on social media. Fans have been searching for more information about their separation. Still, there isn't much to it because Quinton Jones is private and has never addressed any rumours about their marriage and divorce.

According to Fakaza News, Jones was recently spotted in a video shared on Instagram by @_aamirahs_beauty on Thursday, 4 April 2024. The Becoming Mrs Jones star seemed to have lost a significant amount of weight, as compared to when he was still married to Minnie.

Minnie Dlamini gives update on her marriage

The Honeymoon actress recently poured cold water on the rumours that she was trying to patch things up with her baby daddy. She denied the reports and noted that she is never getting back with Quinton Jones.

"I am not back with that guy and I don't even know who started this rumour. That chapter is closed and it will never be opened."

Minnie Dlamini gushes over her parents’ 35-year marriage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Minnie Dlamini is one proud daughter after having witnessed her parent's blossoming marriage.

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini expressed admiration for her parents, who are celebrating 35 years of marriage. Minnie stated that she considers herself a product of their love and shared throwback pictures of them laughing on her Instagram stories

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News