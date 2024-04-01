Minnie Dlamini has denied rumours of reconciliation with Quinton Jones, stating that their chapter is closed and will never be reopened

She confirmed that they are still legally married but she has reverted to using her maiden name, Dlamini, on her ID

Dlamini emphasises that she is not back with Jones and expressed confusion over the origin of the rumour

Minnie Dlamini has finally broken her silence after reports that she is getting back with her baby daddy Quinton Jones after announcing their divorce months ago. The actress debunked the claims and said she is never getting back together with him.

Minnie Dlamini has debunked the rumours that she is back with her ex-husband Quinton Jones. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini reacts to Quinton Jones reconciliation rumours

Popular South African actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini has cleared the air on the allegations that she is dating Quinton Jones again. The star who made headlines after announcing her divorce said there is no way she is getting back with her baby daddy.

According to ZiMoja, Minnie The Honeymoon star said the Quinton Jones chapter is closed and will never be opened again. The mother of one said she doesn't know who started the rumour. She said:

"I am not back with that guy and I don't even know who started this rumour. That chapter is closed and it will never be opened."

Minnie Dlamini gives an update on her divorce

Speaking about her ongoing divorce, the star revealed that they are still legally married, but she is now using her surname. This comes after her announcement in February that she is now using Dlamini on her ID. She added:

"We are still legally married but I have taken back the Dlamini surname. My ID is back to Dlamini."

Minnie Dlamini’s saucy picture sparks surgery rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini's viral picture has caused a buzz on social media. The star set timelines on fire with a picture wearing an animal print two-piece swimsuit, but fans were more invested in her body changes.

South African celebrities are joining in the plastic surgery trend. Many have opened up about their journeys on social media, while others leave fans to speculate but never address the rumours.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News