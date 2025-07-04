Anele Mdoda recently hung out with head boy Siya Kolisi and wore matching colours

The Springboks captain and radio personality seemingly bumped into each other in the morning and made time for a selfie

Fans and followers couldn't get over Anele's face card and stunning makeup, and said she ate Siya up

Mzansi raved over Anele Mdoda and Siya Kolisi's. Images: zintathu, siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda and Siya Kolisi recently took a selfie together, and Anele's face card made a mazza on people's timelines.

Siya Kolisi takes selfie with Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda bumped into captain of the Springboks, Siya Kolisi, and took a selfie together.

The pair posed for the snap, posted on Anele's timeline, wearing matching green outfits, where Siya was fully kitted in Springboks' green and gold gear while Anele looked stunning in a green blazer and waistcoat.

Anele Mdoda and Siya Kolisi took a selfie together. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya showed off his signature winning smile while Anele pouted and flaunted her killer face beat, a deadly combination:

"Captains of industry."

Siya shared the picture on his Instagram story and taunted Anele about going back to work:

"Sebenza, uqashiwe, Anele."

Here's what South Africans said about Siya Kolisi and Anele Mdoda's picture

People ignored the Rugby World Cup champion and focused their attention on the gorgeous lady in front of him.

Fans commented on Anele's striking beauty and the impressive work by her make-up artist.

zilevandamme said:

"K, but that consistently impeccable face beat?"

sipu_Africanist wrote:

"Beautiful as ever, maMfene."

Steer_Sandile posted:

"AmaXhosa are on top of almost every sector/industry in Mzansi."

rayoflove6000BC asked:

"Who does your make-up? Because your face is beautiful."

Fans showed love to Anele Mdoda and Siya Kolisi's picture together. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

chikoy321 added:

"You look so beautiful."

ThabisoMat99590 commented

"Anele is a 10."

madamkimberlly pleaded:

"Sis Anele, I need your glow-up routine, from skin care to supplements, to gym routine. Mntase, I beg you. To even stress-free relaxation and minding your own business, I beg you, Anele, do not gatekeep."

Sutwokazi was stunned:

"Hee, Mamfene, you're so beautiful, maarn!"

Anele Mdoda celebrates Sizwe Dhlomo's birthday with sweet message

In more Anele Mdoda updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the radio personality's sweet birthday message to her friend, Sizwe Dhlomo.

Well into his mid-40s, Anele penned a witty tribute to Dhlomo and noted that he was one of her and her son's favourite people:

"Happy birthday, Dinangwe. Easily one of my favourite people and definitely @alakhesworld top chap in the world. Thank you for all you are to my entire family. Wishing you a day as flawless as your lawn, as well-trimmed as your edges, and as lush as your front yard in peak summer! May your year be free of weeds, full of green, and with just the right amount of fertiliser (both in life and on the lawn).

Fans and followers said Anele's message was the best they've read in a while, and showed love to Sizwe on his birthday:

zintlevaphi said:

"This caption deserves to be in a Cardies card for sure. Beautiful Anele."

Source: Briefly News