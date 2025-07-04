Luxury Influencer Kefilwe “Kefiboo” Mabote Lives It Up in Lisbon, Portugal
- Kefilwe Mabote is out living her best life and enjoying the warm weather in Lisbon, Portugal
- The luxury influencer and born-again Christian has been serving some stunning looks and lovely views from her vacation, and Mzansi is loving it
- Fans and followers admired Kefiboo's impeccable fashion sense and the vacation content
The ever-stylish Kefilwe Mabote is out in Portugal enjoying the warm weather and has been serving content galore!
Inside Kefilwe Mabote's trip to Portugal
Kefilwe Mabote is another South African celebrity who recently jetted off for a vacation, and of course, she did not disappoint with the content.
The influencer and food and lifestyle entrepreneur is out living her best life in Lisbon, Portugal, enjoying the gorgeous coastal views. As always, high fashion was the standard with Kefiboo, and she has been serving looks on looks.
Neutrals were the order of the trip, and Kefiboo stuck with the browns and beiges for her dresses.
A born-again Christian who previously burned her designer items, Mabote rocked her signature Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets and brought along her Loewe basket bag worth over R12,000.
She shared pictures of the beautiful sights, from the hotels to the ocean and everything in between, while accompanied by her friend, designer Linda Makhaya. Here's what they got up to:
Here's what South Africa said about Kefiboo's vacation
Fans and followers are loving Kefilwe Mabote's vacation content and her impeccable style:
teestylish_sa said:
This is how we do vacation."
___cassandranierrarealtor was impressed:
"Gorgeous, never disappoints."
therealcocoandchanel wrote:
"You deserve this!! Can’t wait to catch up with you when you're back."
styled_by_maklinscout posted:
"You were born for this!"
curtis_paa_ responded:
"Yes! She is that girl for a reason."
mardulcekitchen added:
"I have always looked up to you. Keep being you, my beautiful Queen."
lezoothi commented:
"Yena, her fashion sense is top tier, shame."
janie_e4ma wrote:
"My favourite celebrity, you look good."
gabonewejustice gushed over Kefilwe Mabote:
"You're smashing and as pretty as a picture."
boitumelo_0617 said:
"Always serving, queen."
